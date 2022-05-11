Watch: Emma Raducanu cannot stop laughing after unknowingly blurting out "What the f**k" on camera during Italian Open media obligations

Emma Raducanu, who is currently in Rome for the 2022 Italian Open, accidentally ended up swearing on camera during her media obligations at the tournament. In a hilarious video that has surfaced on social media, the teenager was asked if she has learnt any Italian during her time in the country.

The World No. 12 proudly admitted that she has indeed been studying the language, blurting out the term "Che Cazzo." What the Brit did not know was that the phrase loosely translates to "What the F**k" in English.

As soon as Raducanu said it, the interviewer could not hold back her laughter, prompting the 19-year-old to ask her what it meant. The interviewer responded that she would tell her the meaning off camera, thus confirming to the reigning US Open champion that she had said something inappropriate.

The Brit herself could not stop laughing once the realization dawned. She embarassedly buried her face while muttering "Oh My God" into her hands.

To her credit, Raducanu tried to make amends. She ended the interview by saying the one Italian word she knew was definitely not a swear word - "Buongiorno," meaning "Good day."

"I did [learn a little Italian] during the last few days. "Che cazzo." Is that a bad word? My friend told me that one," Emma Raducanu said. "What does it mean? Oh, I just swore on camera. Oh my god. Buongiorno."

Emma Raducanu retired in her opener against Bianca Andreescu with a back injury

Emma Raducanu retired with a back injury during her Italian Open opener against Bianca Andreescu

On the tennis side of things, Emma Raducanu had a disastrous start to her Italian Open campaign. Facing off against former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the first round, the teenager trailed 2-6, 1-2 when she opted to retire with a back injury.

José Morgado @josemorgado Emma Raducanu retires 2-6, 1-2* down to Bianca Andreescu.



Back injury. Emma Raducanu retires 2-6, 1-2* down to Bianca Andreescu. Back injury. https://t.co/vf17cOveJN

Speaking at her press conference, the Brit revealed that it is the same back issue that has been affecting her throughout the clay season. She admitted that she could sense it even during her earlier practice sessions in Rome.

"Yeah, [it's a stiff back]. I guess after Madrid I thought that maybe taking one, two days off, it would just go away because a lot of the other small niggles I've had, they've kind of gone away after taking, like, two days off. Then I got here and I was training, but it just didn't seem to get better," Raducanu said. "I was kind of training with some limitations."

Tennis Canada @TennisCanada



On to the next round, and a great performance by Andreescu nonetheless!

#TennisNation #IBI22 Not how fans would have wanted this highly anticipated contest to end, but at the end, Emma Raducanu is forced to retired due to a back injury at 6-2, 2-1 for Bianca Andreescu.On to the next round, and a great performance by Andreescu nonetheless! Not how fans would have wanted this highly anticipated contest to end, but at the end, Emma Raducanu is forced to retired due to a back injury at 6-2, 2-1 for Bianca Andreescu.On to the next round, and a great performance by Andreescu nonetheless!#TennisNation #IBI22 https://t.co/Pr5phJGQug

With the loss, the World No. 12 now has a 7-9 win/loss record for the 2022 season as she heads into her maiden Roland Garros later in May. Andreescu, meanwhile, will take on Nuria Parrizas Diaz for a spot in the third round.

Edited by Aditya Singh