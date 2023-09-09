WATCH: Emotional Coco Gauff embraces father Corey, mother Candi and coach Brad Gilbert in jubilation after maiden US Open title

Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka to claim her first-ever Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open on Saturday (September 9).

The 19-year-old American came back from behind to write her name in the history books. At the start of the match, Gauff looked edgy and couldn't get a hold of her nerves while playing in front of home fans in New York, giving Sabalenka the early advantage. However, she roared back into the title contest by capitalizing on Sabalenka's uncertain serves and plentiful unforced errors. Gauff eventually outlasted the No. 2 seed 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The American teenager rushed to the stands to embrace her father Corey Gauff, mother Candi Gauff, and coach Brad Gilbert. The Gauff family was in tears and congratulated Coco on the biggest moment of her career.

Watch the emotional scenes here:

Coco Gauff was awarded $3 million for winning the singles Grand Slam title, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the equal prize money for women's and men's players at the US Open.

Coco Gauff to become the new World No. 3 after winning US Open

Gauff will rise to a career-high ranking of World No. 3 after claiming the 2023 US Open title. The American arrived in New York as one of the favorites to lift the trophy, thanks to a successful US Open series. After exiting Wimbledon in the first round, Gauff bounced back to win the WTA 500 Citi Open in Washington and then the WTA 1000 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Gauff was seeded No. 6 at Flushing Meadows and began her campaign with an intense tussle against Laura Siegemund of Germany, which she won in three tough sets. She then went on to down Mirra Andreeva, Elise Mertens, Caroline Wozniacki, Jelena Ostapenko, Karolina Muchova, and Aryna Sabalenka en route to her maiden Major title.

At 19, Coco Gauff has become the fourth American teenager to win a Grand Slam after Chris Evert, Tracy Austin, and Serena Williams. She is also the first American to win the US Open since Sloane Stephens in 2017 and the first from the US to lift a Grand Slam after Sofia Kenin's triumph at the 2020 Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka will take the World No. 1 spot for the first time in her career. Iga Swiatek, who was unable to defend her 2022 US Open title, will drop down to World No. 2 position after losing in the fourth round to Jelena Ostapenko.