WATCH: Emotional scenes as Alexander Bublik breaks down in tears after reaching maiden French Open QF in shock result

On Monday (June 2), Alexander Bublik continued his winning streak at the French Open 2025, downing fifth seed Jack Draper to reach his first quarterfinal at a major. After his triumph over the Brit, Bublik broke down in tears as he celebrated his accomplishment.

Ad

Bublik began his campaign at Roland Garros last week, where he beat Australia’s James Duckworth in straight sets to move to the round of 64. In his second-round match, the Kazakh pulled off his first upset of the event, beating ninth seed Alex de Minaur after a grueling battle that went the full distance, before beating Henrique Rocha in his next match.

During his round of 16 encounter, Alexander Bublik pulled off his second Top 10 win of the week as he got the better of Jack Draper in a close fight. After the match, Bublik broke down in tears as he celebrated reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexander Bublik reflects on reaching the French Open quarterfinals

Bublik in action at the 2025 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

For Alexander Bublik, his win over Jack Draper marks one of the biggest wins of his career. After the match, the 27-year-old reflected on his performance in a post-match interview and called it one of the ‘best matches’ he has ever played.

Ad

“I left it all out there. I have a certain skill set to play tennis, and it worked marvelously today. Hundred percent one of the best days of my life and one of the best matches I ever played in my life,” he said.

Bublik went on to break down the logic behind the high-risk gameplay that earned him a spot in the quarterfinals, explaining,

Ad

“Sometimes I have a feeling like there’s only one chance. So if I would get broken 7-5, 6-2, I would not even try to fight. So I told myself ‘you have this chance, you do your best if it doesn't work I'm out’. In certain moments I do believe there's only one chance, so in that regard I had simply no other source. That's why I played full and I played high risk because that was the only chance.”

Up next, the French Open quarterfinals will see Alexander Bublik clash against reigning World No.1 Jannik Sinner. The two tennis stars have played each other four times before, and Sinner has won three of these encounters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More