  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Anna Kalinskaya
  • WATCH: Emotional scenes as Anna Kalinskaya breaks down in tears after squandering chance to upset Iga Swiatek at US Open

WATCH: Emotional scenes as Anna Kalinskaya breaks down in tears after squandering chance to upset Iga Swiatek at US Open

By Sudipto Pati
Published Aug 31, 2025 04:46 GMT
Anna Kalinskaya (left), Iga Swiatek (right), Sources: Getty
Anna Kalinskaya (left), Iga Swiatek (right), Sources: Getty

Anna Kalinskaya experienced a tearful breakdown in the aftermath of her loss to Iga Swiatek in women's singles third-round action at the 2025 US Open. Kalinskaya was very close to getting herself in a position to cause an upset against the Pole, but ultimately, it was the six-time Major champion who came out on top, leaving the Russian in an emotional state.

Ad

On Saturday, August 30, the WTA stars faced off at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, with Kalinskaya racing away to a 5-1 first-set lead. The Russian also had four set points, but couldn't capitalize on any of them, allowing the Pole back into the contest. Swiatek remarkably went on to win the set 7-6(2) before securing progress to the fourth round by clinching the second set 6-4.

Clearly impacted by the nature of her loss to Iga Swiatek, an inconsolable Anna Kalinskaya was captured on camera crying as she made her way away from the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Watch the emotional moment below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

With the win, Swiatek now has a 2-1 lead against Kalinskaya in their head-to-head. Following the conclusion of the contest, the Pole spoke up about her performance.

"I felt like I had nothing to lose because I was losing pretty badly" - Iga Swiatek after US Open 3R victory

Iga Swiatek during a press conference at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)
Iga Swiatek during a press conference at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek was quite honest about the way she played against Anna Kalinskaya at Flushing Meadows, particularly in the first set. The Pole explained that after falling 1-5 behind in the set, she went all in, suggesting there was no other way for her to play given the situation. The 24-year-old said:

Ad
"Oh, my God, I don’t know (how I won in straight sets). Honestly, Anna was playing great. She was getting all these risky balls in like she once did against me in Dubai. So, I just wanted to make less mistakes, because I felt like I was playing well. I felt like I had nothing to lose because I was losing pretty badly. So, at the end (of the first set) I just went for it, because what more can I do?"

Up next for the No. 2 seed in the 2025 US Open women's singles main draw is a fourth-round clash against another Russian in Ekaterina Alexandrova. Swiatek leads the head-to-head 4-2, and if the Pole beats Alexandrova for a fifth time, she will go on to face either Beatriz Haddad Maia or Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications