Watch: Enrique Iglesias shares video of Carlos Alcaraz dancing to his song to congratulate Spaniard on his Miami Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz has been congratulated for winning the 2022 Miami Open by pop star and compatriot Enrique Iglesias. The Spanish singer-songwriter shared a video of the 18-year-old star dancing, featuring one of his songs playing.

Alcaraz downed Norway's Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the 2022 Miami Open on Sunday to claim his first ATP Masters 1000 title. He became the first Spanish man to win the tournament in its 37-year history, with Arantxa Sanchez Vicario the only Spanish woman to triumph in Miami.

The teenage star broke Novak Djokovic's record to become the youngest ever ATP Miami Open champion. He is also the third youngest ATP Masters 1000 winner after Michael Chang and Rafael Nadal.

Following the Spaniard's victory, Iglesias posted a video on his Twitter account of his countryman dancing, with his song 'Bailando' playing.

Iglesias captioned his tweet with "felicidades (congratulations)" and an emoji of a bottle of champagne.

The original video is from 2021, when the then 17-year-old celebrated the end of his hotel quarantine ahead of the Australian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz reaches career-high ranking of World No. 11

Carlos Alcaraz reached a career-high ranking of World No. 11 when this week's ATP rankings were released on Monday, following his Miami Open triumph. The 18-year-old has climbed five places from 16th position and now sits just 39 points behind current World No. 10 Cameron Norrie.

The Murcian holds a 18-2 record this year and is 3-0 in ATP level finals, having also won in Rio in February and Umag in July. He lost to Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the Australian Open in January, before his victory on clay at the Rio Open ATP 500 tournament.

The Spaniard also reached the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters last month, where he was beaten in a thrilling three-set battle by idol and compatriot Rafael Nadal. He is next scheduled to appear at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo, which is set to be held from April 11-17.

