Watch: Eugenie Bouchard, Ana Bogdan and Jaqueline Cristian send out strong message on World Mental Health Day

Iga Swiatek reaffirmed her commitment to mental well-being on Sunday after announcing her decision to donate her Ostrava prize money earnings to a mental health organization on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

Fellow WTA stars — including Eugenie Bouchard, Ana Bogdan, Marta Kostyuk and Jaqueline Cristian, meanwhile, marked the day with a strong video message of their own.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2022 Transylvania Open, the group encouraged viewers to give themselves a break from their schedules and not take professional setbacks and failures too harshly.

The message finally concluded with Bogdan — the top-ranked Romanian at the tournament — saying that failure is a part and parcel of life and plays a big role in creating a "great life".

"Give yourself a break, stop beating yourself up," the video starts out. "Everyone makes mistakes, has setbacks and failures. You will fail sometimes, not because you plan to, but simply because you're a human. Failure is part of creating a great life."

The video ended with an intertitle showing the full text of the message, attributing it to American politician and motivational speaker Leslie Calvin "Les" Brown.

Barbora Krejcikova, Ana Bogdan and Eugenie Bouchard lead a packed field at Transylvania Open

Bouchard was given a wildcard into the main draw of the 2022 Transylvania Open.

In the absence of defending champion Anett Kontaveit and last year's finalist Simona Halep, top seed Barbora Krejcikova will lead the field in the second edition of the Transylvania Open, scheduled to begin with main-draw action on Monday.

Krejcikova, who will take on Hungarian Dalma Galfi in her opening match of the tournament, can expect some stiff opposition from the likes of seventh seed Wang Xinyu and 2021 quarterfinalist Jaqueline Cristian.

Ana Bogdan, the top-ranked Romanian in the draw, faces a tough opener in the form of the big-hitting Jule Niemeier — who has been in good touch leading up to the tournament. Sixth seed Marta Kostyuk has also been placed in Bogdan's quarter.

Eugenie Bouchard, who continues her comeback to the tour in Cluj Napoca, meanwhile, has been awarded a wildcard into the main draw of the tournament. She, however, will need to find her best tennis right off the bat as she takes on one of 2022's breakout player and second seed Anhelina Kalinina.

Other seeded players — Magda Linette, Anastasia Potapova and Anna Bondar, meanwhile, anchor a highly competitive bottom half of the draw.

