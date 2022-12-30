Watch: Eugenie Bouchard makes young fan's day by writing her a note

Eugenie Bouchard put a broad smile on a young fan's face by writing a personal note. The Canadian was also left smiling as the kid spelled each letter of her name, with Bouchard patiently and carefully listening.

The former World No. 5's offseason began in early November and she has been practicing hard on the court in preparation for 2023. During one such session, a young fan approached the player with a handbook. Bouchard welcomed the girl with a wide grin and sat down to write her a note.

The 28-year-old took to social media on Friday to share a round-up of her activities during the offseason, which included the video of her interaction with the aforementioned young fan. The post also included pictures and videos of her training, eating and traveling over the last two months.

"Off season 2022 ✅ Let’s see what 2023 has in store for us," she captioned her Instagram post.

She went on to share the video with the kid separately on her Instagram stories and said:

"We struggled but we got there"

Bouchard's 2022 season came to an end at the WTA 125K Midland in the US where she suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Camila Osorio.

She recently took part in the World Tennis League, an exhibition tournament in Dubai, where she represented Team Kites. They went on to reach the final but failed to clinch the title as Team Hawks beat them to emerge victorious.

Eugenie Bouchard to begin 2023 season at ASB Classic in Auckland

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2020 Prague Open

Eugenie Bouchard will begin her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, which is set to commence on January 2. The Canadian will be joined by several other top WTA stars like Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu, Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin, among others.

The 28-year-old received a wildcard entry into the qualifying rounds of the tournament and has been practicing relentlessly on the courts of New Zealand ever since landing in the country.

She took to social media on Friday to share a clip of her training session in Auckland.

The tournament will take place at the ASB Tennis Arena and will conclude on January 14. Bouchard will be looking to get into a rhythm before heading to Melbourne to take part in the 2023 Australian Open.

