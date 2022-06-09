Watch: Rafael Nadal's powerful speech to students graduating from his academy

Rafael Nadal, who recently lifted his 22nd Grand Slam title at the French Open, was in attendance at the graduation ceremony for students at the Rafa Nadal International school. The school, located in the Rafa Nadal Academy complex, saw 33 students graduate this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadal stressed the importance of hard work and learning from one's failures, saying that an individual needs to learn how to "get up and fight again" to succeed in life.

"I know that what is fashionable now is immediacy and that patience is not a virtue that is highly valued. When we want anything, we just have to pick up the mobile phone and make a purchase, watch the news, or have the information we need," Nadal said.

"But today I would like to remind you that the great goals in life are not achieved overnight. They are achieved by fighting, fighting and learning from falls (...) Failure is only bad if you do not know how to get up and fight again," he added.

Nadal went on to congratulate the students for completing their education, before adding that they will always have a home at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

"Congratulations, because today you enter very important cycle in your lives and you begin another very exciting stage," he continued. "This has been your home for many years and I will like you to tell you that this will always be your home. The school and family and people will always be happy to see to see you again and to know all the good things that happen to you."

Rafael Nadal extends his lead atop Race to Turin rankings

Following his triumph at the 2022 French Open, Rafael Nadal extended his lead over the rest of the field in the Race to Turin rankings.

The Spaniard came into the tournament as the Race leader with 3620 ranking points, which included 2000 from his title-winning run at the Australian Open.

Nadal added another 2000 points to his tally by winning in the French capital and now has an 1800-point cushion over his nearest competitor — Carlos Alcaraz, who is ranked No. 2 with 3820 points. Stefanos Tsitispas, French Open runner-up Casper Ruud and semifinalist Alexander Zverev round out the top 5.

