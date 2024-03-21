WATCH: Fan hilariously offers Matteo Berrettini her boyfriend in exchange for his racket at Miami Open 2024

Matteo Berrettini suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of Britain's Andy Murray in the opening round of the Miami Open 2024 on Wednesday, March 20.

Berrettini's to the ATP Tour after the US Open 2023 injury didn't start on an ideal note as he lost to Murray despite taking the opening set. He fought hard in the following two sets, even overcoming dizziness, but failed to cross the line before the Brit did.

The match lasted for two hours and 47 minutes with Murray eventually prevailing 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and setting up a second-round meeting with Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Berrettini didn't get the win on Wednesday, but received a hilarious offer from a female fan who rooted for him from the stands. The fan, who had come to the Miami Gardens with her boyfriend, was spotted by the cameras holding a placard that read:

"Berrettini, trade my boyfriend for your racket"

The boyfriend was understandably against the exchange as he showed his placard requesting Matteo Berrettini to deny the proposal.

"No please," his message read.

The scenario induced a chuckle from one of the announcers, who in, the video, could be heard saying:

"It's, uh, quite an offer I'd think. It might be too high for Matteo to have any notice."

Watch the video here:

"Good genes" - Matteo Berrettini reveals the secret to his good looks

Matteo Berrettini recently claimed that he's 'handsome' because of the Brazilian and Italian genes inside him in response to a fan question during the Phoenix Challenger a few days ago.

"'Why is Berrettini so handsome?' Uhm… I think good genes. Brazilian genes in me, Italian. I didn’t do anything, it was just a gift I guess… So embarrassing," he said while talking to the ATP Challenger Tour for a 'Searching for Answers' segment.

Berrettini was born to Italian parents Luca and Claudia on April 12, 1996. He, however, has Brazilian roots as his maternal grandmother Lucia Fogaco was born in Rio de Janeiro.

In another question, he talked about his grandmother Lucia not being onboard with him having 11 tattoos on his body.

"'Does Matteo Berrettini have tattoos?' Yeah, I have quite a lot. My grandma is not happy about it but I think I have 11. I have a feeling that it’s going to be more soon but yeah, I just love them so can't help it," he added.

At the Phoenix Challenger, Berrettini ended second best to Portugal's Nuno Borges. He defeated the likes of Hugo Gatson, Arthur Cazaux, Terence Atmane, and Aleksander Vukic to make it to the finals.