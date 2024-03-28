WATCH: Fan offers Daniil Medvedev his mother in exchange for Russian's racquet during Miami Open QF

A fan's hilarious proposed trade-off with Daniil Medvedev during his quarter-final encounter at the 2024 Miami Open left everybody in the audience in splits.

The request was brought to light during the first set between Medvedev and Nicolas Jarry when the cameraman spotted the fan and his quirky sign in the audience, quickly zooming into him and inadvertently telecasting him live, including on the big screen at the stadium.

The individual rooting for him was in attendance with his mother and a placard in hand that read:

"Medvedev: I exchange you my mom for your racket!!!"

The mother didn't look entirely impressed at the deal but did manage to offer the camera a decently big smile. She even nodded her head upon realizing that she was being telecasted live on the big screen.

The incident mirrors one that took place last week during Matteo Berretini's match against three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray, where the Brit won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

A female fan had a similar placard held aloft that offered her boyfriend in exchange for the Italian's racket. The boyfriend during that occasion vetoed the decision with a placard of his own.

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner to lock horns in Miami Open SF's

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner are set to go head-to-head in a blockbuster semi-final clash at the 2024 Miami Open — a rematch of last year's final.

The third seed, Medvedev, sealed a berth in the last four with a commanding win over Nicolas Jarry of Chile in the quarterfinals. He comfortably won the first set and plowed through a tricky second set tie-breaker to seal a 6-2, 7-6(7) win.

Sinner, meanwhile, overcame Tomas Machac, who was in hot form on the back of impressive wins against Andrey Rublev and Andy Murray. Sinner comfortably won the tie 6-4, 6-2.

The pair are set to face off for the eleventh time on tour at the Miami Open, with the Russian currently leading their head-to-head 6-4. Sinner, however, won their previous encounter in a blockbuster five-set comeback win at the Australian Open final earlier this year.

Sinner has won all of their last four meetings while Medvedev took their first six. The last time Medvedev got the better of Sinner was in the Miami Open final last year, when he won in straight sets.

Looking to defend his points successfully, Medvedev will come out all guns blazing, going tooth and nail for the win. Sinner on the other hand is chasing his first Miami Open after two failed attempts on the final hurdle in the past.