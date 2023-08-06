Watch: Fan yells "I love you" to interrupt Maria Sakkari's semifinal clash against Jessica Pegula at Citi Open

A fan professed their love to Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari during her semifinal match at the 2023 Citi Open.

Sakkari was playing Jessica Pegula in the semifinals in Washington, when during a crucial point in the match a fan yelled "I love you, Maria" from the stands.

There couldn't have been a worse time for the interruption, as Sakkari was down break point while leading 4-2 in the third set, but despite that, the fan managed to get a smile out of Pegula.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



She won the point and the game. A fan screams "I love you Maria" when Sakkari was facing break point.She won the point and the game. pic.twitter.com/FjLENqjb7e

The chair umpire quickly asked the fans to remain quiet during games, and the game quickly continued.

After the fan's reaction, Sakkari won the next point and then the game, eventually winning the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

The win in Washington was Sakkari's fifth against Pegula in eight head-to-head-duels, getting her revenge for the 2023 Doha Open, where the American was the one to go through after a 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, victory.

The 28-year-old Greek has already climbed up the WTA rankings with her results at the Citi Open, moving up one spot to World No. 8 ahead of Petra Kvitova. If she beats Coco Gauff in the final, she will take the 7th position from Monday.

Maria Sakkari to face Coco Gauff in the final of Citi Open 2023

Maria Sakkari and Coco Gauff at the 2021 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Maria Sakkari from Greece and Coco Gauff from the USA will play each other in the final of the 2023 Citi Open in Washington.

It will be the sixth head-to-head matchup between Sakkari and Gauff, with the Greek leading the scoreline 4-1, most recently defeating the American in the third round of the 2022 Italian Open, 6-4, 7-5, and the 2022 Qatar Open, 6-3, 6-3.

On her way to the final, Sakkari bested Leylah Fernandez, 7-5, 6-2, in the second round, Madison Keys, 6-3, 6-3, in the quarterfinals, and Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Gauff dispatched Hailey Baptiste, 6-1, 6-4, in the second round, Belinda Bencic, 6-1, 6-2, in the quarterfinals, and reigning champion Liudmila Samsonova, 6-3, 6-3, in the semifinals.

The Citi Open final will not only be played for the trophy but also for the World No. 7 spot. Gauff currently has 3595 points, 10 more than Sakkari, so the Greek can overtake the American if she beats her on Sunday.

On the other hand, if Gauff wins the title she will close the gap to World No. 6 Caroline Garcia to 925 points.