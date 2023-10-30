Watch: Felix Auger-Aliassime's ecstatic celebration after winning first title of 2023 at Swiss Indoors Basel

Felix Auger-Aliassime won the Swiss Indoors Open on Sunday, October 29, by defeating Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(3), 7-6(5) in the final. The ATP 500 tournament began on October 21.

This title win happens to be Auger-Aliassime's first of the 2023 season and a defense of his title. Last year, he faced Danish star Holger Rune and won 6-3, 7-5 in the summit clash of the tournament.

A video posted on X features the winning moment as Felix Auger-Aliassime won the match in straight sets. The relieved Canadian calmly walked up to the chair umpire for a handshake, gave Hurkacz a hug, and did a few fist bumps in the air.

The 23-year-old, who has struggled with injuries this season, lost only one set en route to the trophy in Basel.

This year's edition of the Swiss Indoors Open was the 52nd edition of the tournament. Swiss maestro and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer holds the record for the most titles with 10, and American doubles stars Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan hold the most titles in the doubles categories with 4.

“I’m definitely back, I let my racket talk” - Felix Auger-Aliassime after winning his first title of the season

2023 China Open - Felix Auger-Aliassime

The former World No. 6 hasn't had the season he expected. He experienced early exits in almost all the Grand Slam tournaments in 2023. It was only at the Australian Open that he managed to progress beyond the first round and reach the fourth. Cumulatively, he had a 17-18 win/loss record before the Swiss Indoors began.

In an on-court interview after the final, he expressed his jubilation at making a comeback and reiterated his intention always to let his racket do the talking. Despite concerns over his performances this year, he has maintained his belief in becoming a top player since childhood.

“I’m definitely back. I let my racquet talk. That's always been the motto of my career. I've had the conviction that I can be a top player since I'm a kid, but there were many doubts this year about my performances and why,” Felix Auger-Aliassime said (via ATP Tour).

The 19th-ranked player expressed joy in reaffirming his place among the world's best players and his ability to perform at the highest level.

“I’m happy that I was able to prove to everybody that I still belong among the best players in the world, that I can play this level. I never doubted it, but it's good to confirm it on the court.” Felix Auger-Aliassime added.