WATCH: Fired up Marton Fucsovics flexes his muscles after marathon win over Sebastian Korda in US Open 1R

An impassioned Marton Fucsovics engaged in a display of strength to celebrate his win over Sebastian Korda after a grueling battle in the first round of the 2023 US Open.

In the lead-up to the New York Major, Korda had defeated Fucsovics 7-6(5), 6-3 in the third round of the Winston-Salem Open. The Hungarian avenged his defeat in remarkable fashion as he narrowly edged past the American, winning 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-4 in a four-hour and 25-minute long thriller on Monday, August 28.

With his win, the 31-year-old improved to a 10-8 career win/loss record in five-set matches.

Following his win over Korda, Fucsovics triumphantly removed his shirt and flexed his muscles while roaring in delight. The move was reminiscent of his celebration after his first-round win over Federico Coria at this year's Australian Open.

Given his run to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open, Korda was anticipated to replicate his heroics at the second hardcourt Major of the season. However, his injury-riddled season persisted at the US Open as well. The American arrived at Flushing Meadows with an ankle injury that had forced his withdrawal from the Winston-Salem Open just last week.

Marton Fucsovics to take on Rinky Hijikata in US Open 2R after win over Sebastian Korda

Marton Fucsovics defeated Sebastian Korda in US Open 1R

Following his win over Sebastian Korda, Marton Fucsovics will lock horns with Australia's Rinky Hijikata in the second round of the 2023 US Open. Hijikata defeated Pavel Kotov 7-5, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 to book his spot against the Hungarian.

Fucsovics will be aiming to improve upon his performance from last year when he was defeated by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a tight five-set contest in the second round of the New York Major.

Hijikata, on the other hand, has already bettered his performance from the previous year. The Australian was defeated by Rafael Nadal in four sets in the opening round of the Major last year.

Should Fucsovics emerge victorious against Hijikata, he will take on the winner of the match between fifth seed Casper Ruud and Zhang Zhizhen in the third round.

Ruud, last year's runner-up, advanced to the second round after defeating qualifier Emilio Nava 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) to claim his 200th career win. Meanwhile, Zhang edged past J.J. Wolf in a closely contested encounter, winning 7-5, 7-5, 6-7(5), 4-6, 6-3 to book his spot against the Norwegian.

Frances Tiafoe, Sebastian Ofner, Fabian Marozsan, and Adrian Mannarino round out the players who have advanced to the second round of the 2023 US Open from the third section of the draw.