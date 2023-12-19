Watch: Former Grand Slam champ Michael Chang's 13-year-old daughter Lani makes Orange Bowl tennis debut; plays first match in under-14 category

Lani Chang, daughter of former ATP No. 2 Michael Chang, is currently playing at the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships in Florida. The 13-year-old made her debut in the G14s category.

Michael Chang got married to former tennis player Amber Liu in October 2008. They have two daughters; Lani, who was born in December 2010, and Maile, who was born in February 2013.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, December 18, Lani Chang was featured in tennis gear, showcasing her backhand and forehand skills during her first-round match.

Michael Chang was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2008. The American turned pro in 1988 and played on the ATP Tour till he retired from the sport in 2003. Chang secured 34 titles during his career, notably winning the 1989 French Open and seven Masters titles during his time in the sport.

Back in April 2023, Chang partnered with American tennis icon John McEnroe at the fast growing Pickleball tournament PickleSlam. They competed for a $1 million prize money against Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick, who eventually emerged as the winners.

Michael Chang remains the youngest tennis player to win a men's singles Grand Slam

Chang won the French Open at 17

American tennis legend Michael Chang is the youngest player to ever win a Grand Slam singles title. He won the 1989 French Open at 17 years and 109 days of age.

The previous record was held by former German tennis player and six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker. Becker won the 1985 Wimbledon Championships against Kevin Curren when he was 17 years, 7 months, and 15 days old.

En route to the French Open final, Chang defeated Eduardo Masso, Pete Sampras, Francisco Roig, Ivan Lendl, Ronald Agénor, and Andrei Chesnokov. Michael Chang then faced former Swedish tennis player Stefan Edberg and defeated the Swede in a five-set thriller to clinch the title.

Chang also reached three other Grand Slam singles finals during his career. In 1995, he was the runner-up in the French Open where he was defeated by Austria's Thomas Muster. Muster became the first Austrian to win a Grand Slam title.

At the 1996 Australian Open, Chang defeated the defending champion Andre Agassi in the semifinal, but was defeated by Boris Becker in the final.

The third time Chang was a runner-up at a major was on home soil at the US Open in 1996. Chang lost the final to defending champion Pete Sampras.