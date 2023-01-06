WATCH: Frances Tiafoe arrives late for the press conference at United cup, leaves teammates in splits

Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys could not hold back their amusement over Frances Tiafoe's antics during their post-match press conference after their City Final against Team Great Britain.

Pegula, Keys, and Tiafoe led Team USA to a 4-1 victory over Team Great Britain in the City Final in Sydney to make the semifinals of the inaugural United Cup.

In the press conference, Team USA fielded their four main players but Taylor Fritz, Pegula, and Keys were left waiting for Tiafoe. The United Cup posted a video in which the three players are seen laughing at the 2022 US Open semifinalist as he arrives late.

Pegula and Keys later commented on the video on their respective social media handles to share their reactions to the incident. Both players reposted the video, with Keys adding the caption "Lmao" and Pegula inserting five skull emojis.

"Obviously I'm always going to have fun out there, do my thing" - Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe celebrates a point in his semi-final match against Kacper Zuk

In his post-match press conference after their tie against Germany, Frances Tiafoe mentioned that he would always enjoy himself on the tennis court and play in his own way.

"I was definitely wanting to win. Obviously, I'm always going to have fun out there, do my thing. But I wanted to win.", he said.

The 24-year-old also revealed that he always wanted to play alongside Jessica Pegula, but the World No. 3 turned him down numerous times.

Especially playing with Jess, she's turned me down like 30 times to play. Regardless of what happened out there, the ups and downs, I wanted to get the win at the end. It was fun. She's a good player. Fun to be out there with a player of her caliber," said Tiafoe.

The duo paired up for the first time to play against Germany's Laura Siegmund and Daniel Altmeier 6-7(5), 6-4, 10-7 in the mixed doubles to give the USA a 5-0 clean sweep in the tie.

But Pegula joked that heading into the match, Frances Tiafoe was unaware of the scenario regarding reaching the City Finals.

"He didn't even know (laughter). I knew. It was very important. I kept trying to tell him. I'm not sure if he, like, grasped the concept," said Pegula.

Tiafoe hilariously accepted his mistake and stated that Pegula had been explaining the scenario to him for a long time.

"Jess has been on me since 8 a.m. this morning," he replied.

