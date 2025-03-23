WATCH: Frances Tiafoe has endearing courtside interaction with beloved tennis legend Yannick Noah's son after Miami Open 2R win

Frances Tiafoe had a heartwarming interaction with NBA icon Joakim Noah after the American won his campaign opener in Miami. Joakim is the son of French tennis great Yannick Noah and has surprising connections with Tiafoe.

Ad

Tiafoe began his Miami Open campaign in the second round on Saturday, March 22, after receiving a bye in the first round. The American, who has not been in great form this season, dug deep and got the better of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 7-6(5).

After the win, as he walked toward his bench, Tiafoe spotted Joakim in the stands and interacted with the former NBA star. The 27-year-old admitted it was good to see the French star and said they would be catching up in the back.

Ad

Trending

Watch the interaction below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joakim is the son of tennis legend Yannick Noah, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005. Yannick won the French Open in 1983 and bagged a total of 23 singles titles in his career. He even went on to make a career for himself in the music industry as a singer after his tennis career. Notably, Yannick will captain Team Europe in the Laver Cup this year.

Yannick Noah's son Joakim believes Frances Tiafoe is bridging the gap between tennis and basketball

Frances Tiafoe at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe was spotted wearing Yannick Noah's son Joakim's Chicago Bulls jersey during a practice session before the French Open last year. The American is well connected to basketball and Joakim believes Tiafoe is creating a bridge between basketball and tennis.

Ad

"He [Frances Tiafoe] has an inner city energy about him and it resonates a lot with the hoopers. A lot of the tennis players don’t know too much about basketball and he’s definitely a bridge," Noah told USA Today Sports in September 2024.

"He has a great personality. I love the way he carries himself out there and he is somebody that a lot of the hoopers can relate to," he added.

Ad

In on-court matters, Tiafoe has had an underwhelming 2025 season. Before entering the Miami Open, he held a 5-5 record, losing early in most of the events he participated.

The World No. 17 will look to turn his fortunes around in Miami. After getting the better of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Tiafoe will face 17th seed Arthur Fils in the third round on Sunday. The winner of their match will take on the winner of Alexander Zverev vs. Jordan Thompson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback