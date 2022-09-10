Watch: Frances Tiafoe's emotional speech to US Open crowd after heartbreaking loss to Carlos Alcaraz in semifinals

Frances Tiafoe was on the brink of making history, one set away from reaching the final at the 2022 US Open. Unfortunately, his opponent on the night, Carlos Alcaraz, refused to yield way, beating the American in a remarkable five-setter to go through instead.

Although Tiafoe got the better of the Spaniard in the first set during their semifinal clash, the second and third sets were won easily by Alcaraz. Just when it looked like the World No. 26 was about to go home early, he roared back into form to take the fourth set in a tiebreaker, saving one match point along the way in spectacular fashion.

The fifth set, however, was without much drama, as an early double break from Alcaraz secured the match in his favor rather comfortably. Usually, only the victor of the clash would get the opportunity to address the crowd, but Tiafoe being the home favorite made way for the broadcasters to break tradition.

FanDuel @FanDuel



Nothing but respect for Frances Tiafoe



(via



"I'm gonna come back ... and I WILL win this thing one day."

With the entire Arthur Ashe Stadium waiting with bated breath, including former US First Lady Michelle Obama, Frances Tiafoe was far too emotional to begin speaking immediately. But after taking a few moments to compose himself, the 24-year-old revealed that he was saddened to let his fans down, adding that the loss "really, really hurt."

"I gave everything I had. Too good from Carlos tonight, but I gave everything I had in the last two weeks," Tiafoe said. "Obviously I came here wanting to win the US Open, I feel like I let you guys down. This one really hurts. This one really, really hurts."

At this point, Patrick McEnroe, the on-court interviewer, consoled Tiafoe that he did not let anybody down and remarked that he should be proud of himself for the fight he put up. With words helping a bit, the American went on to address Alcaraz directly, calling him a "hell of a player" who has what it takes to win multiple Grand Slams in the future.

Athlete Swag @AthleteSwag So much respect for Frances Tiafoe

Finally, Tiafoe declared to his home fans that he will soon be back at the same stage and that next time, he will do whatever it takes to go even further in the tournament, inviting a loud round of cheers.

"Man, you're going to win a lot of Grand Slams. You are a hell of a player, a hell of a person," Tiafoe said. "I am happy I got to share the court on such a big stage with you. I am going to come back and I will win this thing one day. Sorry, guys."

Frances Tiafoe to rise to a new career-high in the ATP rankings

Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 US Open

Following his exploits at the 2022 US Open, Frances Tiafoe will rise to World No. 19 when the ATP rankings are refreshed next week, marking his career-best result. Previously, his best had been becoming the World No. 24, a feat he accomplished last month.

Only Taylor Fritz, in 12th position, is ranked above Tiafoe among the Americans, while Tommy Paul and Maxime Cressy are hot on his trail, occupying the World No. 29 and World No. 34 positions respectively.

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA Tiafoe did indeed put his heart on the f***ing line



Tiafoe did indeed put his heart on the f***ing line https://t.co/SGNIibn9C3

