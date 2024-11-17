WATCH: Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend 'channels her inner Serena Williams' with stunning Victoria's Secret catsuit in latest collection

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield has shared a video where she donned a Victoria's Secret catsuit to promote the brand's latest collection. She was seen trying out a few serves in the video.

Like Tiafoe, Broomfield has also played tennis professionally, attaining a career-best singles ranking of 680. She notably was a body double for Venus Williams in the movie "King Richard".

Broomfield recently shared a video where she could be seen training and hitting a few serves on a tennis court while donning a Victoria's Secret catsuit. The video was for the promotion of the brand's new collection.

The 27-year-old said that she was "channeling her inner Serena Williams", as a reference to the serves she hit in the video.

"Channeling my inner Serena with @vsxofficial new collection," Broomfield's caption read.

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield have been sharing glimpses of the outings they have had since the end of the former's season. The 26-year-old's last tournament was the Paris Masters, where he suffered an opening-round exit at the hands of World No. 31 Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard, losing 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 3-6.

This was Tiafoe's second straight opening-round elimination at the Masters 1000 event. He has now lost in the first round in four of his six appearances at the Paris Masters.

Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend met Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during an NFL game

Frances Tiafoe in action at the Paris Masters (Image Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield attended the NFL fixture between Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos which took place at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City not long back. Here, the couple met pop icon Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Broomfield shared a few pictures from their outing at the Arrowhead Stadium, with her caption reading:

"Chiefss."

Frances Tiafoe's 2024 season came to an end following his exit at the Paris Masters. The American won 33 out of 59 matches, with a lot of his notable performances coming during the North American hard-court swing.

Tiafoe reached his maiden Masters 1000 final at the Cincinnati Open, where he lost to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. He followed this up by reaching the semifinals of the US Open before losing to eventual runner-up Taylor Fritz. The 26-year-old also made it to the semifinals of the Citi Open.

Tiafoe will end the 2024 season as the World No. 18. This will be the third successive year when the American will end in the top 20 of the ATP rankings.

