WATCH: Frances Tiafoe's wholesome gesture towards ballgirl after opponent unintentionally strikes her during Houston clash

Frances Tiafoe produced a moment of kindness during his second-round match against Adam Walton at the ongoing U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships. Tiafoe went on to win the match 7-5, 6-3 to book his place in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event.

The 27-year-old started his run at the tournament in Houston in the second round after receiving a bye by virtue of being the second seed. Here, he faced Australia's Adam Walton, who beat wildcard Michael Mmoh 6-3, 7-6(5).

During the tenth game of the match's opening set, Walton attempted to return a shot from the American but his backhand led to the ball accidentally hitting a ballgirl. The Aussie apologized to the ballgirl and Tiafoe went towards her and shook her hand in a heartwarming gesture.

Watch the incident, which was shared on social media by the official Instagram page of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships:

Frances Tiafoe's win over Adam Walton takes his win-loss record for 2025 to 7-6. The American has not had the best of starts to the season and has suffered defeat in the second match of every tournament he has participated in so far. The American is currently defending the runner-up points he earned from last edition of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships, when he lost 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to Ben Shelton in a thrilling final.

Frances Tiafoe will face Alex Michelsen in Houston QF

Frances Tiafoe at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship (Image Source: Getty)

After ousting Adam Walton, Frances Tiafoe will next take on fifth seed Alex Michelsen at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships. The 20-year-old booked his place in the last eight of the ATP 250 event with a 6-7(0), 6-4, 6-2 win over Adrian Mannarino. He previously beat Learner Tien 6-4, 6-2 to start his run in Houston.

Tiafoe and Michelsen have had one prior encounter, which came in the second round of last year's Dallas Open, with the former winning 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament. Whoever out of the two comes out on top this time, will face either fourth seed Brandon Nakashima or Christopher Eubanks in the semifinals of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships.

Elsewhere in the tournament, top seed Tommy Paul will lock horns with Cameron Smith while Jenson Brooksby will be up against Aleksandar Kovacevic.

