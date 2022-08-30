Watch: Francisco Cerundolo forfeits point to Andy Murray in remarkable act of sportsmanship

The opening day of the US Open saw a remarkable act of sportsmanship from Francisco Cerundolo in his first-round match against Andy Murray.

The first set of the match was tightly contested and a number of breaks were exchanged. Cerundolo served to stay in the set at 4-5 and trailed 0-15. On the next point, Andy Murray sent in a fine volley and Cerundolo somehow returned it.

The former World No. 1 then sent a backhand which was volleyed by the Argentine and he appeared to have won the point.

However, Murray seemed far from pleased as he thought that the ball had already bounced twice before Cerundolo returned his volley, something that was visible in the slow-motion replay.

The Argentine eventually forfeited the point to Murray in a remarkable act of sportsmanship and trailed 0-30. The Brit appreciated his gesture and gave him a thumbs-up.

Cerundolo went on to hold his serve to level the score at 5-5 before the Brit broke him for the third time to take the opening set 7-5. Andy Murray won the next two sets as well to register his first straight-set win at the US Open since 2016.

The 35-year-old will now face Emilio Nava in the second round of the competition.

Fans praise Francisco Cerundolo for his sportsmanship during Andy Murray defeat

Francisco Cerundolo was prasied for his gesture

"Wow! Nice gesture from Cerundolo. He took on double bounce but didn’t realize, neither the chair umpire. Murray couldn’t challenge but was checking with chair umpire. Meanwhile replays came on big screen and Cerundolo agreed to concede that point," another fan wrote.

One fan wrote that regardless of the result, Cerundolo should receive an award for his act of sportsmanship

"Whatever the outcome of the US Open tennis match between Francisco Cerundolo and Andy Murray, Cerundolo should win an award for one of the best acts of sportsmanship ever seen this year."

Cerundolo may have lost the match, but he sure won the hearts of many with his act of sportsmanship.

