Where to watch the French Open 2022 in India?

With the wait for the 2022 French Open coming to a close, fans are eager to join in on the action and find out who will reign supreme in France. Here's a closer look at what you need to know ahead of the tournament:

What is the French Open?

The French Open, also known as Roland Garros, was inaugurated in 1891 in Paris. At the time, tennis was exclusively reserved for French or foreign tennis players licensed in France.

The first tournament took place over one day and five players participated. The year 1897 saw the first women's tennis tournament.

The Roland Garros stadium was inaugrated in 1928, a date which also marks the start of the Grand Slam tournaments in Porte d'Auteuil.

The stadium is named after the French aviator Roland Garros, who fought in the first World War. Roland Garros is the second major of the year and the premier claycourt tennis tournament.

When is the French Open 2022?

The qualifying rounds are being held from May 16-20, while the draw will be announced at 7pm Local time on Thursday, May 19. The main draw action kickstarts on May 22 and will continue until June 5.

Here's a detailed look at the schedule:

Men’s and women’s first round - May 22, 23 & 24

Men’s and women’s second round - May 25 & 26

Men’s and women’s third round - May 27 & 28

Men’s and women’s fourth round - May 29 & 30

Men’s and women’s quarter-finals - May 31 & June 1

Men’s and women’s semi-finals - June 2 & 3

Women's final - June 4

Men's final - June 5

Which channels will show the French Open 2022 in India?

Roland Garros will be broadcast in India on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

The broadcasting channel is Sony Ten, while matches will also be streamed on SonyLIV.

Who has won the French Open the most times?

Rafael Nadal has won the tournament a record 13 times in his career. Bjorn Borg previously held the record, winning at Roland Garros on six occasions.

Chris Evert has won the Paris Major seven times in the Women's Open era. Steffi Graf came close to equalling that record and managed to win six Roland Garros titles.

Chris Evert Wins French Open in 1983

Who are the defending champions?

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is the men's singles defending champion while second-ranked Barbora Krejcikova won the title last year in the women's singles.

Who are the players to watch out for?

Carlos Alcaraz is arguably the most in-form player in the world right now. He is one of the leading contenders to winat Roland Garros. The Spaniard will be high on confidence entering the tournament after bagging back-to-back claycourt ATP events at the Barcelona Open and Madrid Masters.

He also got the better of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in back-to-back matches at the Madrid Masters. However, Novak Djokovic seems to have finally found his stride after initially struggling as he returned to the tour. He is looking likely to win Roland Garros after winning the Rome Masters and is the defending champion.

2021 Roland Garros finalists Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic

A fully fit Rafael Nadal will always be in the mix to win this event, but that hasn't been the case lately. The Spaniard aggravated a recurring foot injury in the last 16 against Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open.

Last year's finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to win his first ever Grand Slam off the back of an impressive claycourt swing.

On the women's side, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek remains the favorite to win her second French Open title. With five titles and 28 match-wins on the trot, the Pole heads to Paris in the best form of her career yet.

Simona Halep is a three-time French Open finalist and won the tournament in 2018 and is one of the contenders to win the title.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan