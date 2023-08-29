WATCH: French qualifier Titouan Droguet falls flat to the ground after stunning upset over Lorenzo Musetti, celebrates 1st Grand Slam win at US Open

French qualifier Titouan Droguet fell to the ground in celebration after pulling off a stunning upset over 18th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the first round of the US Open on Monday, August 28.

Droguet, who had never played a Grand Slam main draw match before, defeated the Italian star in a thrilling five-setter 6-3, 0-6, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2, which lasted three hours and 40 minutes.

The US Open's official account on Twitter (now X) posted a clip of Droguet’s celebration on Tuesday, August 29.

"The feeling of winning your first career Grand Slam match. Titouan Droguet goes timber," the post read.

The 22-year-old Frenchman showed remarkable resilience and determination to overcome Musetti, who was expected to make a deep run in the New York Major. Musetti had no answer to Droguet’s powerful serve and aggressive baseline game in the final two sets.

Droguet is one of the four French players who advanced to the second round of the US Open men's singles, along with Adrian Mannarino, Benjamin Bonzi, and Hugo Gaston. The 22-year-old will face another qualifier, Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic, in his second round match on Wednesday.

Droguet’s win over Musetti was one of the biggest upsets of the first day of the US Open, which also saw fourth seed Holger Rune lose to Roberto Carballes Baena in four sets, and eighth seed in the women's singles Maria Sakkari lose to Rebeka Masarova.

Lorenzo Musetti recorded his most disappointing performance in the US Open this year

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2023 US Open

Lorenzo Musetti's first round exit at the 2023 US Open was his worst ever performance at the New York Major.

Musetti made his US Open debut in 2021, when he was just 19 years old. The Italian entered the main draw and impressed with his first-round win over American Emilio Nava in four sets.

He faced another home favorite, Reilly Opelka, in the second round and put up a brave fight, but lost in straight sets to the big-serving American.

In 2022, Musetti returned to New York with more confidence and experience. He had won his maiden title in Hamburg earlier that year.

Lorenzo Musetti, the 26th seed that year, breezed through the first two rounds, defeating David Goffin and Gijs Brouwer. He faced a tough challenge in the third round against Russian Ilya Ivashka, who had upset Hubert Hurkacz in the previous round. The Russian prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.