WATCH: Frustrated Paula Badosa smashes her racket in anger after heartbreaking Berlin withdrawal; met with backlash from fans

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa was once again forced to retire, this time at the 2025 Berlin Tennis Open. After losing the first set against Wang Xinyu, she decided to retire due to a back injury (6-1, 0-0 RET).

Badosa entered Germany after a third-round exit in Paris. She started her campaign by cruising past Eva Lys and Emma Navarro in the initial few rounds but couldn't navigate past Wang Xinyu in the quarterfinals.

In recent months, the Spaniard has missed important tournaments like Madrid and Rome, and she had also retired mid-match at the Merida Open Akron.

After seeing another tough ending to her tournament, many tennis fans shared their thoughts and emotions online. Here are some of those reactions.

"This lady is injured 360/365 days," a netizen said.

One user took a dig at her multiple retirements in recent times.

"Queen of retirements"

One fan felt Badosa retired because she was chasing the match.

"Paula Badosa would look good and be beating others and the moment she's taking a beating, she'll retire.. lol."

Another user highlighted her decision to play before Wimbledon:

"You cant play every tournament with an injury :( ..it was better for you to rest and prepare for Wimbledon , hope you will get back stronger."

A few fans also expressed their confidence in the Spaniard and wished her a speedy recovery before the Wimbledon.

"Oh no, Badosa retires! Smashes her racket several times in absolute fury after the handshake.This is bad, with WImbledon just around the corner. Speedy recovery, Paula!"

One of them highlighted Badosa's promising form when she's fit on tour.

"Paula Badosa beat Wang Xinyu in straight sets in R1 of Australian Open 2025 on her way to a Slam SF. Paula was so good in the previous round in Berlin to beat fellow Top 10 Emma Navarro. Sad for Paulita & her multiple injuries. She could barely run today. Get well for Wimbledon."

Badosa took on Daria Saville in the Merida Open Akron quarterfinals this year. Despite winning the first set against the Australian, she retired midway through the match due to a back injury.

"I'm so tired of this" - Paula Badosa shares her feelings after heartbreaking exit in the Berlin Open

Badosa at the Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo - Source: Getty

Paula Badosa has shared her feelings after a tough loss in the Berlin Tennis Open.

"I’m so tired of this," the Spaniard wrote on her 'X' account after withdrawing midway from the Berlin Open.

Badosa reached the semifinals of the Australian Open this year, which was her best result on tour. Despite a valiant effort against Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian defeated her in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

The Spaniard had reached the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships last year and will be worried about her fitness concerns. It is most likely that she returns to the All England Club after a short break on tour.

