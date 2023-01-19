Watch: Frustrated Thanasi Kokkinakis flings his racquet in anger after Andy Murray pulls off multiple consecutive impossible gets at Australian Open

Thanasi Kokkinakis was left bemused as Andy Murray produced a series of near-impossible retrievals in their second-round thriller at the Australian Open on Thursday (January 19).

In what is turning out to be an instant classic on Margaret Court Arena, Kokkinakis took a commanding two-set lead, including a tight second set on a tiebreak. Five-time runner-up Murray, though, was far from ready to throw in the towel, trailing by two sets and a break.

With Kokkinakis serving for a 6-4, 7-6(4), 3-0 lead, the Australian had four slices of the cherry to win the 40-Ad point at the net. He had pushed the Scot out wide to either flank. However, Murray somehow stayed in the point, making a series of retrievals. He then produced an outstanding defensive lob, which sent Kokkinakis scurrying to the baseline.

Two shots later, the 14-shot rally ended with Kokkinakis netting a crosscourt forehand. He slammed his racquet to the court in disgust as Murray soaked in the applause.

Murray is looking to reach the third round at the Australian Open for the first time in six years since making the fourth round in 2017. On Tuesday, the five-time finalist (2010-11, 2013, 2015-16) brought up his 50th win at the first Grand Slam of the year. He saved a match point to beat Matteo Berrettini in the fifth-set super tiebreak.

Meanwhile, Murray-Kokkinakis' second-round clash has now moved into a decider after the Scot took the third set on a tiebreak and the fourth 6-3.

"I felt very proud of myself after the match" - Andy Murray after beating Matteo Berrettini in first round

Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner, is currently 66th in the world following a potentially career-ending hip surgery in 2019.

The 35-year-old, to his credit, is still playing, but not at the level he used to. The Scot hasn't reached the second week at a Grand Slam in nine attempts since reaching the 2017 Wimbledon quarterfinals.

However, on Tuesday, Murray rolled back the years, beating Berrettini in a thriller after squandering a two-set lead. It was his first win against a top-20 opponent at a Grand Slam since 2017 Wimbledon.

An understandably ecstatic Murray said after the win over Berrettini:

"The last few years, I've certainly questioned myself at times. There's certainly a lot of people (who) questioned me and my ability, whether I could still perform at the biggest events and the biggest matches. I felt very proud of myself after the match. That's not something that I generally felt over the years at the end of tennis matches."

Meanwhile, Andy Murray is looking to extend his 1-0 head-to-head record against Kokkinakis, having conceded just six games in their lone meeting in 2015.

