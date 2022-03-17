Watch: Gael Monfils hits spectacular 124 mph winner during his match against Carlos Alcaraz

Gael Monfils hit a sensational forehand winner during his match against Carlos Alcaraz at the Indian Wells Masters.

During the opening game of the match, the Frenchman served at 40-30. Alcaraz returned his serve and Monfils waited for the ball to bounce before hitting a smashing cross-court winner from his forehand. The winner was recorded at 124 mph or 199 kph.

Monfils is well known for his athleticism and showmanship, but he has so often produced some brilliant tennis over the course of his career. This was another one of those moments. Unfortunately however, the Frenchman went on to lose the match as Alcaraz beat him 7-5, 6-1.

Monfils entered the last 16 after stunning World No.1 Daniil Medvedev in three sets.

The first set between Alcaraz and Monfils was tightly contested, with both players producing some fine shots. Alcaraz had a couple of break points but could not cash in on them and both players held their serve for the first ten games.

In the 11th however, the Spaniard finally broke Monfils and then held his serve to take the first set 7-5. He was a lot more dominant in the second set and the Frenchman saw the match getting out of his grasp.

Alcaraz took the set 6-1 to win the match and reach the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 tournament for the very first time in his fledgling career. The Spaniard is the youngest quarterfinalist in the Indian Wells Masters since Michael Chang in 1989.

"It's really special to be in the quarterfinals in a Masters 1000"- Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is in his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal

After the match, Carlos Alcaraz said that he was proud to reach the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 tournament.

"It means a lot to me, the Spaniard said. "It's really special to be in the quarter-finals in a Masters 1000. I'm really proud of the level that I'm playing this tournament. I love this tournament and being in the quarter-finals here is pretty good," the Spaniard said.

Alcaraz has had a pretty good start to 2022. He reached the third round of the Australian Open before losing to Matteo Berrettini in a tight five-setter. He went on to get revenge and beat the Italian when they met in the Rio Open and eventually won the competition after seeing off Diego Schwartzman in the final.

Waiting for Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters is reigning champion Cameron Norrie, who beat Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-2. This will be the second meeting between the two players, with the Spaniard winning their first-round encounter at the US Open last year.

