WATCH: Gael Monfils recovers from late-night Indian Wells heartbreak to show up for wife Elina Svitolina as a supportive husband

Gael Monfils attended Elina Svitolina's fourth match against Jessica Pegula at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday, March 11. The Frenchman had a front-row seat to the action as his wife put together a tremendous performance, winning the match 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Ad

Monfils was in action during his third-round match the day before (Monday, March 10). The 38-year-old Frenchman played a three-hour epic against 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov. The Bulgarian won the game in the third set tiebreaker, and the momentum between the two players swung like a pendulum.

During Monfils's match, Svitolina was in the audience, cheering and encouraging her husband after every point. Svitolina stayed until the end despite the match ending after midnight, per local time.

Ad

Trending

However, Monfils shrugged off the heartbreaking loss and was there for his wife, lending his support during her match. The couple is often seen at each others' matches when they play at the same event, like at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rain interrupted Svitolina's match at the start of the third set, with the score being 1-1. However, once play resumed, the 23rd seed got off the blocks quickly, breaking Pegula's serve twice and closing the set out at 6-2, booking her place in the quarterfinals.

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina have made great starts to the 2025 season

In picture: Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina (Getty)

Both Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina have started the 2025 season on a positive note. Even though the Frenchman bowed out in the third round at Indian Wells, he played a great match against a seeded player like Dimitrov. Earlier this year, the former top 10 player won a title in Auckland, his first on the Tour since October 2023.

Ad

Svitolina has yet to win a title this season, but the former World No. 3 has shown signs of gradually returning to that level. She made a deep run at the Australian Open, reaching the quarterfinal where she was beaten by the eventual champion Madison Keys in three sets. At Indian Wells, she had a great match against Pegula, especially after the American had beaten her only a month ago at the Qatar Open in straight sets.

Svitolina will either face compatriot Marta Kostyuk or Zheng Qiwen in the quarterfinal. She has a 1-1 head-to-head record against Kostyuk. Svitolina has yet to play against Zheng on the Tour. She has had previous success at the WTA 1000 level, winning four titles at this level, the last of which came at the 2018 Italian Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback