WATCH: Gael Monfils and wife Elina Svitolina show off their "true originality" as couple features alongside NBA's Jordan Poole in new apparel campaign

Gael Monfils and his wife Elina Svitolina have starred alongside NBA star Jordan Poole in a new campaign for apparel brand Dockers.

Monfils and Svitolina, who have been married since July 2021, were roped in by the Levi Strauss & Co-owned brand to promote its casual wear. Washington Wizards shooting guard Jordan Poole was also a prominent name to feature in the campaign.

Poole, 24, is a 2022 NBA champion and played for the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco until 2023 — the city where Dockers is headquartered. Pro mountain biker Johny Salido, singer-songwriter Nicole Zignago, and model Taylor Hill are among the others who starred in the video.

Svitolina also posted separately to promote Dockers' range of casual wear. The former WTA World No. 3 wrote about her love for casuals in her post.

"I like wearing chinos, blazers, simple shirts - just cool, casual, and classic. They are my go-to outfit for any occasion. The combination of chinos and blazers gives me a polished and put-together look, while the simple shirts add a touch of elegance. I feel confident and comfortable in this attire as it allows me to express my personal style. Whether I’m meeting friends or attending a casual event, this outfit never fails to make a statement," Svitolina wrote in an Instagram post.

Dockers' official Instagram handle also shared a post that featured individual images of all the personalities to star in the campaign. The caption read:

"Your story. Your style. Your way. For the Dockers® Live Original campaign, we linked up with seven inspiring individuals who embody true originality, capturing their unique personalities through how they wear our iconic styles."

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina both suffer early exits in Estoril and Charleston, respectively

Gael Monfils (L) and Elina Svitolina (R)

Gael Monfils was knocked out of the Estoril Open by Marton Fucsovics after their Round-of-16 clash went the Hungarian's way. Monfils started the match in brilliant fashion as he won the first set 6-1. However, Fucsovics roared back into the match and clinched the next two sets 6-1, 7-5.

It should not be too long before Monfils' next tennis outing. The 37-year-old Frenchman has received a wild card entry into the main draw of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina's run at the Charleston Open was cut short by Elise Mertens. The Ukrainian, seeded seventh at the WTA 500 event, had defeated Daria Saville 6-2, 6-4 in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

However, against Mertens, Svitolina failed to capitalize on the opportunities she had to turn the match in her favor. Overall, the 29-year-old had eight breakpoint chances but could take advantage of only one of them.

Mertens, on the other hand, was mostly rock solid and converted four out of six break-point opportunities. The Belgian is set to face Danielle Collins next.