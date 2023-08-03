Watch: Grigor Dimitrov apologizes after hitting unbelievable winner against Emil Ruusuvuori at Citi Open

Grigor Dimitrov apologized after hitting one of the shots of the season against Emil Ruusuvuori at the 2023 Citi Open in Washington.

Dimitrov defeated Ruusuvuori in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in the third round of the Citi Open, but the result isn't what is being talked about after the match.

In the eighth game of the second set, the Ruusuvuori thought he had won the point at 15-15, but Dimitrov managed to produce an unbelievable forehand off-balance forehand winner. Ruusuvuori was left stunned, the fans were in awe, and the Bulgarian immediately apologized for the somewhat unintended way he hit the ball.

"We're not worthy, Grigor," the official ATP profile on social media captioned the moment.

Fans on social media were amazed by the shot.

"Dimitrov might never win a slam. But he doesn't have to," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"How did he win that, I still don't know lol," another one added.

Dimitrov will play France's Ugo Humbert in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open. It will be the third head-to-head duel between Dimitrov and Humbert, with the 32-year-old Bulgarian winning both previous matchups. He defeated Humbert at the 2019 Paris Masters, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, and at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters, 6-3, 6-4.

Prior to beating Ruusuvuori, Dimitrov bested Mackenzie Mcdonald 7-6(6), 6-2. Meanwhile, Humbert dispatched Thanasi Kokkinakis 7-6(6), 1-6, 6-4 in the first round, and Yosuke Watanuki 6-0, 6-2 in the second round.

"I saw Alcaraz was on it after the first set" - Grigor Dimitrov gives insight on Wimbledon 2023 final

Grigor Dimitrov at Wimbledon 2023

Grigor Dimitrov was asked to comment on the recent Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic during one of his press conferences at the Citi Open in Washington.

Dimitrov was asked if he had watched the final and what his thoughts were on Alcaraz beating Djokovic in five sets.

"I watched not the first couple of sets, I think, after. What can I say? Me, as a player, I saw things a little bit early on. I felt that I mean, even after I saw the score in the first set, I just felt like, you know, Alcaraz was on it," Grigor Dimitrov answered.

The Bulgarian explained what was the most interesting part of the final for him.

"I mean, for me, it's very interesting to watch a match from that caliber to kind of see what both of the players are doing on the big points. For me, I was the most curious in that," Dimitrov said.

"So to give all the credit clearly to Alcaraz to come up with such big plays and such big points from such an importance, I think that was pretty amazing to see," he added.

In the end, Grigor Dimitrov also congratulated Djokovic on his consistency at Grand Slams. In 2023, the Serb won the Australian Open and the French Open, while reaching the final of Wimbledon.

"And of course, last but not least, Novak has been able to get to the final again right after another one, it's pretty spectacular. Yeah, it will be interesting to see how all of that is going to unfold now," Dimitrov concluded.