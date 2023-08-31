Watch: Grigor Dimitrov applauds Andy Murray after the Brit hits insane winner in US Open 2R clash

Andy Murray earned applause from Grigor Dimitrov after hitting a stunning winner against the Bulgarian in their second-round match at the 2023 US Open.

The two veterans locked horns with each other in the second round of the US Open at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 30.

Dimitrov, 32, defeated Alex Molcan in five sets in the first round to set up a clash with Murray. The Bulgarian rallied from two sets down to score one of his best US Open wins. Murray, on the other hand, had a convincing win over Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the opening round in New York.

During the first set of their second-round clash, with Dimitrov leading 2-0, one of his returns hit the nets and was about to drop short of Andy Murray. But, miraculously, the former World No. 1 quickly ran towards the net and just managed to hit the ball onto the opposite side of the court.

The shot startled Dimitrov, who had no hopes of Murray making it. As he hit the winner, the Brit found himself on the Bulgarian's side of the court.

The crowd went wild after Murray hit the winner and gave him a loud round of applause, appreciating the greatness of the shot. Dimitrov, too, joined in and applauded the 36-year-old for the stunning shot.

The official social media handle of the US Open uploaded this clip and appreciated Murray for hitting that shot.

"How much better can this get!? Andy Murray is out here doing the impossible," the caption of the video read.

Their 2023 US Open clash was their 12th meeting on the tour. Out of their previous 11 meetings, Murray won eight matches, while the Bulgarian won just three. The duo met for the first time in 2011. Their last US Open meeting was in 2016, with Murray winning the Round of 16 tie.

Andy Murray won the US Open in 2012

2023 US Open - Day 4

Andy Murray won the 2012 US Open, his only title at the Slam till now. The former World No. 1 was ranked No. 4 at the start of the New York Major in 2012.

Murray didn't drop any sets in the first two games. Up against Feliciano Lopez, the Brit dropped lost a set for the first time in the tournament. He defeated the likes of Milos Raonic, Marin Cilic, and Tomas Berdych to reach the final, where he locked horns with Novak Djokovic.

After playing a thrilling match that lasted for five sets, Murray had the last laugh as he picked up the US Open title.