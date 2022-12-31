Watch: Grigor Dimitrov's brilliant act of sportsmanship towards David Goffin at United Cup 2023

Grigor Dimitrov won the hearts of tennis fans yet again as he added to his already hefty bag of amazing sportsmanship moments. He was playing in the 2023 United Cup against Belgium's David Goffin when the incident took place.

As per the schedule, Bulgaria and Belgium began their campaigns at the inaugural edition of the mixed-team tournament in Perth on Saturday, December 31. The first match saw Alison van Uytvanck defeat Isabella Shinikova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to give Belgium a 1-0 lead.

Dimitrov squared off against World No. 53 Goffin in the second match and won the first set 6-4. During the second set, the 32-year-old Belgian was serving to stay in the match at 5-6, 15-30 when he was called for a foot fault by "somebody who was monitoring a camera on the line" according to the commentator.

Showing tremendous sportsman spirit, Dimitrov was quick to give Goffin back his first serve as he said:

"Serve again, Dav. Serve again, that's bullsh*t. Serve first."

As the chair umpire announced a first serve for the World No. 53, the crowd applauded Dimitrov for his sportsmanship. Goffin also joined in and thanked his opponent for his gesture.

The 28th-ranked Bulgarian still went on to break Goffin's serve and close out the match 6-4, 7-5 to level the score at 1-1 against Belgium. In an on-court interview after the match, Dimitrov stated that for him, the sport was all about fair play and friendship.

"Yeah okay, thanks. No, but I know how he serves. He never serves that close to the line, you know. For me, sport is about that, it's about fair play, it's about friendship and so many other things. You know, I am who I am. So I won't change for anything," Dimitrov said.

Grigor Dimitrov's numerous moments of sportsmanship

Grigor Dimitrov has been nominated for the ATP Sportsmanship award on multiple occasions

Saturday's incident involving David Goffin was not the first time Grigor Dimitrov showed sportsmanship. He has been consistent over the years in playing as fairly as possible and showing concern for anyone who was hurt on the court.

While playing against Kei Nishikori at the 2014 Miami Open, the Bulgarian helped a ballgirl who was feeling unwell off the court. In another match, he quickly checked on a ballboy who was crying because a serve from Vasek Pospisil hit him in the stomach.

In 2018, Kyle Edmund lost his footing and fell to the ground while playing against Dimitrov in Brisbane. The 31-year-old ran and jumped over the net to help him stand and walk him to his bench. Similarly, Roberto Bautista-Agut fell while chasing a drop shot from the Bulgarian at the 2018 Paris Masters and Grigor Dimitrov was once again the first to reach out and help him.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes