WATCH: Grigor Dimitrov shares warm post-match embrace with close friend Andrey Rublev after going down fighting in Shanghai Masters SF

Andrey Rublev advanced to the finals of the Shanghai Masters following a hard-fought 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over close friend Grigor Dimitrov on October 14.

The camaraderie between the two semifinalists of the ATP Masters event was on display after the match, even as the duo engaged in a warm and prolonged embrace, much to the delight of spectators in Shanghai.

The defeat ended Dimitrov's strong run in the tournament after he got past Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16. Andrey Rublev will face Hubert Hurkacz in the final to be played on Sunday.

Andrey Rublev, who is yet to drop a set during the course of the tournament, was all smiles after listening to what Dimitrov had to tell him at the net following a joyous embrace.

Grigor Dimitrov, who saw off Ugo Humbert and Tommy Paul after a stunning win against Carlos Alcaraz, appeared to be in cheerful spirits despite the semifinal defeat.

Following the Shanghai win, Andrey Rublev has veered ahead of Dimitrov in the head-to-head race after both players came into the semifinal clash having won three matches apiece.

Andrey Rublev, who reigned supreme at the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this season, will seek to add yet another Master's title to his kitty.

The Russian, who reached the finals at the 2023 Banja Luka Open, made it to the quarterfinal stage at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open earlier this year.

Andrey Rublev to take on Hubert Hurkacz in Shanghai Open final

Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz are locked 2-2 as far as the head-to-head numbers are concerned, but the Russian would fancy his chances, having beaten the Pole twice last year.

Rublev got past Hurkacz by a 7-6 (5), 6-4 scoreline in the fourth round of the 2022 Indian Wells Open before going down to eventual winner Taylor Fritz in the semifinals.

A 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory for Rublev in the semifinals of the 2022 Dubai Open helped the Moscow-born player reach the title round before emerging triumphant in the tournament.

Hubert Hurkacz last beat Rublev in the semifinals of the 2021 Miami Masters, where he prevailed in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. Hurkacz had also won the first-ever meeting between the two players at the Rome Masters in 2020.

In Shanghai, the 26-year-old got past Thanasi Kokkinakis and Yu Hsiou without dropping a set before being put to the test by Zhang Zhizhen.

The Chinese player won the second set but failed to prevent Hurkacz from advancing to the quarterfinals, with the scoreline reading 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 7-6 (4).

Fabian Marozsan went down 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 against Hurkacz, who then beat Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals.