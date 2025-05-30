WATCH: Heartwarming scenes as Alex de Minaur's fiancé Katie Boulter consoles Aussie after French Open shocker

Alex de Minaur's fiance, WTA star Katie Boulter, was caught on camera consoling the Australian after his shocking second-round collapse against Alexander Bublik at the 2025 French Open. De Minaur had established a two-set lead over the Kazakh and looked very much on course for a dominant win. Remarkably, Bublik stormed back into the contest and registered a thrilling five-set comeback victory.

On Thursday, May 29, the Australian produced exemplary court coverage across the first two sets, winning them both 6-2 after chasing down everything the Kazakh threw his way. Shockingly though, from the third set onwards, the momentum suddenly shifted, as Bublik began playing his tennis and the ATP No. 9 faded fast. This led to the former top 20 player winning the last three sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Later, as Alex de Minaur went through his post-match cardio routine on an exercise bike in the indoor gym at Roland Garros, his fiance Katie Boulter endearingly embraced him and offered the crestfallen Australian her support. Watch the heartwarming moment unfold below:

Katie Boulter, the WTA No. 38, also crashed out of the 2025 French Open on the same day, losing her women's singles second-round match to seventh seed and reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

During his post-match press conference, de Minaur attributed the drastic, mid-match dip in his level to mental fatigue.

"I'm not known for these types of performances" - Alex de Minaur on French Open 2R collapse

Alex de Minaur at a press conference at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

The second-round encounter against Bublik at Roland Garros marked de Minaur's 38th competitive outing this season. In the aftermath of the chastening defeat, the Australian laid bare his mental exhaustion and how it affected his typically consistent style of play against the Kazakh.

"No illness, no injury. Look, I’m just tired. I’m tired mentally. I’m a little bit burnt out, if anything," de Minaur told reporters a post-match press conference.

The ATP No. 9 went on to add:

"In a way, the good thing is that today is something like a miracle, in the sense that I’m not known for these types of performances. I’m probably known for the opposite, which is just being consistent and not losing really matches that I shouldn’t be losing."

Despite having won nine career singles titles so far and establishing himself as a fixture in the ATP's elite, Alex de Minaur's record at Grand Slams is still something the 26-year-old would be keen to improve. He is yet to go beyond the quarterfinals at the four tennis Majors.

