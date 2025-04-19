WATCH: Heated scenes at Barcelona Open as Karen Khachanov and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina engage in tense argument after QF clash

Tense scenes were witnessed at the 2025 Barcelona Open during the quarterfinal clash between Karen Khachanov and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. In an intense two-set match, the Russian won against the home favorite, 6-4, 7-5.

Despite the scoreline showing a straight-set win for Khachanov, the match was far more competitive. After losing the first set, Davidovich Fokina used the home crowd support to hit back in the second set, taking a 5-2 lead. However, in the eighth game of the set, the Spaniard could not hold his serve to win the set despite having a set point on his serve and saving four break points.

Khachanov hit a tremendous passing shot during his fifth break point opportunity in the game, a shot which clipped the net and was within the line. The shot expectedly drew a big roar of celebration from the Russian but seemed to irritate his Spanish opponent. However, on the court, Khachanov used the momentum to win the second set and the match.

The tension that had built up during the intense set seemed to come out again during the net exchange after the match. The two players were engaged in an animated discussion, but without escalating to any form of physical contact. However, after the discussion ended, the two seemed to have sorted out their differences and left the court on relatively amicable terms.

This was not the first time that Davidovich Fokina had given away a position of advantage in a match this year. The Spaniard reached the final of the Delray Beach Open, where he squandered his opportunity to win his maiden ATP title despite having match points in the third set against Miomir Kecmanovic.

This has been Karen Khachanov's best showing in 2025

In Picture: Karen Khachanov (Getty)

Coming into the 2025 Barcelona Open, Karen Khachanov had a 5-8 win/loss record in 2025. The former top 10 player won more than one match only at the Australian Open, losing 3-6, 6-7 (5), 2-6 against Alex Michelsen in the third round.

The Russian player did not have a good start to the clay season, losing to Daniil Medvedev in the opening round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. However, he seems to have found his form in Barcelona, winning against the likes of Cameron Norrie and Jaume Munar before winning against an in-form Davidovich Fokina to reach his first semifinal of the season.

The Russian will now face Holger Rune in the semifinal in their first meeting on the ATP Tour.

