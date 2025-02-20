WATCH: Heated scenes as Iga Swiatek publicly snubs coach Wim Fissette after shocking Dubai exit

Iga Swiatek rejected her coach Wim Fissette's handshake after a shocking quarterfinal exit from the Dubai Tennis Championships. She was stunned 3-6, 3-6 by 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in straight sets.

The World No. 2 entered Dubai on the back of a semifinal run at the Qatar Open. After cruising past Victoria Azarenka and Dayana Yastremska in her first few rounds, she struggled to make her mark against Mirra Andreeva in the last eight.

The Pole looked frustrated after her loss and stormed off to the locker room without acknowledging her team. She also snubbed her coach Wim Fissette's customary post-match handshake.

Here is the video of the heated post-match scenes in Dubai.

Swiatek and Andreeva locked horns for the second time this week in the Dubai Tennis Championships. She outfoxed the teenager during their previous encounter in the 2024 Cincinnati Open, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

While Swiatek's trophyless run continues on the women's tour, Andreeva is now two wins away from clinching her first title of the season. The Russian reflected on her splendid performance against the second seed and also remembered their previous encounter in Cincinnati.

"Honestly, I was really nervous before the match and we played in Cincinnati last year [which Swiatek won] and it was pretty intense. So I just told myself that I played great and I just need to continue to play aggressive and go for my shots," Mirra Andreeva said in her post match interview

Andreeva also spoke about how the fans affected the match. She felt it was hard to deal with the support for the Pole, but in the end, the atmosphere was even.

"It was also not easy with all the fans [supporting Iga Swiatek] but I think we were even. I had a lot of people supporting me." she added

Andreeva is through to her third final on the main tour. She will either take on Elena Rybakina or Sofia Kenin in the semifinal.

"I feel he knows what I feel and he doesn't judge" - Iga Swiatek reveals how Wim Fissette supported her during doping row

Iga Swiatek and Fissette during a pre-match discussion - Source: Getty

Iga Swaitek tested positive for a banned substance called tremetazidine on August 12 last year. She was charged with a one-month doping ban and forced to miss the Asian hardcourt swing.

Despite the challenges early in her relationship with coach Wim Fissette, the Pole highlighted the support he offered and explained that he never judged her at that point.

"I feel like he knows what I feel and he doesn't judge. He just helps me. So that's amazing," Iga Swiatek said.

The five-time Grand Slam champion hired Wim Fissette last year in October after ending her partnership with her longtime coach, Tomasz Wiktorowski. She also spoke about her mindset while hiring the Belgian and felt extremely grateful for his support.

"Honestly, we've kind of moved on. When I hired Wim, I already knew that I'll be able to play normally. His support was something like really great and like extraordinary," Iga Swiatek added.

Swiatek reached the semifinals 1of the Australian Open during her first Grand Slam outing with coach Wim Fissette. Despite a resilient performance against Madison Keys, the American outlasted her in a close three-set bout. Fissette has also coached high profile players such as Kim Clijsters and Naomi Osaka in the past.

