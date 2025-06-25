WATCH: Hecklers targeting Felix Auger-Aliassime ejected in Mallorca, opponent Arthur Rinderknech sticks up for Canadian with bold gesture

Felix Auger-Aliassime was controversially targeted by three hecklers during his second-round match against Arthur Rinderknech at the ongoing 2025 Mallorca Championships. However, the Canadian held his own against the trio, with his French opponent giving the hecklers a talking to as well. Eventually, all three were ejected after the chair umpire intervened and asked security to take action.

On Tuesday, June 24, Auger-Aliassime made his competitive debut at the ATP 250 grasscourt event. However, for some time, his debut was an uncomfortable one, with the three hecklers incessantly trying to get under the Canadian's skin. The former ATP No. 6 decided he'd had enough after winning the first point of the opening set's 11th game.

Both Felix Auger-Aliassime and Arthur Rinderknech confronted the hecklers. Rinderknech reminded the trio that they were at a tennis match and not at a soccer game. Not long after, the chair umpire got involved, and along with security, ejected the hecklers from the Mallorca Country Club's center court. Watch the controversial moment unfold below:

Trending

The match subsequently went on without any further disturbance, with Auger-Aliassime clinching a 7-5, 6-3 victory. In the aftermath of the result, the Canadian briefly reflected on his win.

"Arthur Rinderknech has a great serve so on grass it is never easy" - Felix Auger-Aliassime after winning debut match in Mallorca

Felix Auger-Aliassime (Source: Getty)

Following his victory against Arthur Rinderknech in the second-round of the 2025 Mallorca Championships, Felix Auger-Aliassime gave an on-court interview. Here, the 24-year-old laid bare his happiness at having successfully dealt with the threat of Arthur Rinderknech, who is known for his booming serves.

"It was a good (opening) round. Playing on center court here is a little bit different. (It was just) adjusting, and he has a great serve so on grass it is never easy. Two contested sets, but in the end, I came out victorious, so I’m really happy with the win," Auger-Aliassime said.

With the win, the Canadian sealed his progress to the ATP 250 grasscourt tournament's quarterfinals, where he is set to clash against Hamad Medjedovic, the promising 21-year-old from Serbia who is mentored by the legendary Novak Djokovic.

If Auger-Aliassime comes out on top in the last eight, he will go on to face either sixth-seeded compatriot Gabriel Diallo or No. 4 seed from the Netherlands, Tallon Griekspoor, in the semifinals. The Mallorca Championships marks Felix Auger-Aliassime's final grasscourt event before the commencement of this year's Wimbledon Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More