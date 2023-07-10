WATCH: Hilarious scenes at Wimbledon as Jiri Lehecka puts the ball in spectator's drink during Daniil Medvedev clash

Jiri Lehecka produced one of the most hilarious moments of this year's Wimbledon Championships as one of his shots landed in a spectator's drink during his fourth-round clash against Daniil Medvedev.

The Czech entered Wimbledon unseeded and beat the likes of Sebastian Ofner, 18th seed Francisco Cerundolo and 16th seed Tommy Paul to book his place in the fourth round of the tournament for the first time in his career.

Here, he was up against third seed Daniil Medvedev. During the eighth game of the match, one of Jiri Lehecka's shots landed straight into a spectator's drink and the crowd had a good laugh about it. The gentleman in whose glass the ball fell into proudly showed it off as well.

Jiri Lehecka's fourth-round retirement gives Daniil Medvedev maiden Wimbledon QF berth

Jiri Lehecka during his match against Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon

Jiri Lehecka's run at Wimbledon came to an end after he retired during his match against Daniil Medvedev due to an injury. The Russian was leading 6-4, 6-2 at the time.

Medvedev thus booked his place in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the very first time in his career and will take on either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Christopher Eubanks.

After the match, the Russian said that he felt sorry for Lehecka getting injured and hoped for the Czech's swift recovery, adding that he had a lot of Grand Slams ahead of him.

"I feel sorry for Jiri because in the fourth round of Wimbledon, to get hurt, is not easy. Hopefully he can recover fast and of course he has a lot more Grand Slams to come ahead of him," Medvedev said.

Jiri Lehecka has had a pretty decent 2023 season so far with 24 wins out of 39 matches so far. The Czech started the year ranked 81st and is currently 37th in the ATP rankings.

His most notable performance is reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open, where he beat three seeded players in Borna Coric, Cameron Norrie and Felix Auger-Aliassime. He also reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open in Doha.

Following his Wimbledon exit, Lehecka is next scheduled to compete at the Swiss Open in Gstaad. He competed at the ATP 250 event last year and beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-1, 6-3 in the opening round before being beaten 6-3, 6-4 by top seed and eventual champion Casper Ruud in the Round of 16.

