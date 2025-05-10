WATCH: Holger Rune confronts chair umpire after Francisco Comesana's controversial move during Italian Open clash

Holger Rune made his frustrations known with the chair umpire during his opening match at the 2025 Italian Open. The Dane was unhappy with the umpire's decision that allowed Francisco Comesana to make a controversial move during their second-round meeting.

Ad

Rune made a slow start to his clash with Comesana, with the Argentine clinching the opening set 6-3. However, the World No. 10 bounced back strongly to win the second set 6-3 and force a decider. The match then took a controversial turn when Comesana led 3-2 in the third set, as the 24-year-old approached the chair umpire and asked if he could change his shirt while delaying Rune's service game.

The chair umpire's decision to allow Francisco Comesana's request visibly annoyed Holger Rune, since the change of ends had just taken place and would've given the Argentine the opportunity to change his shirt. However, the umpire said that Comesana's shirt was wet enough to justify the ruling. Subsequently, Comesana himself approached the net to clarify the situation to Rune, who then returned to the baseline to continue play.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Despite his annoyance, Rune held his nerve to claim a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Francisco Comesana, advancing to the third round of the Italian Open. The Dane is aiming to win his maiden title at the ATP Masters 1000 event after falling short against Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 final. He will also look to improve upon his performance from last year, when he lost to Sebastian Baez in the third round.

Ad

Holger Rune to lock horns with Corentin Moutet in Italian Open 3R

Holger Rune advances to Italian Open 3R - Source: Getty

Following his hard-fought win over Francisco Comesana, Holger Rune will square off against Corentin Moutet in the third round of the 2025 Italian Open. Moutet booked his place against the Dane by beating Rinky Hijikata 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 and holding a 6-3, 4-0 lead when Ugo Humbert retired from their second-round clash.

Ad

The duo will lock horns in their third tour-level encounter, with their head-to-head record standing level at 1-1. Rune emerged victorious in their most recent meeting at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, claiming a dominant 6-2, 6-4 victory.

If Holger Rune triumphs over Corentin Moutet, he will take on the winner of the match between Jack Draper and Vit Kopriva in the fourth round. Subsequently, the Dane could face Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 event. His potential semifinal opponents include Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More