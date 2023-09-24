Holger Rune, the Danish tennis prodigy, is back in training after a back injury that jeopardized his Davis Cup campaign. The young star has confirmed his plans for the Asia swing, sparking excitement among the tennis fans.

Rune, excited to mark his return to the court shared his enthusiasm in a recent video tweet, which was captioned:

"Back on court 🕺🏼happy, could hit forehands forever 😀 leaving for @ChinaOpen tonight #excited."

The 20-year-old will be making an appearance at the China Open 2023, which will mark his return to the professional circuit after the injury break.

Rune’s return is significant after his struggle with a back injury that raised concerns about his participation in the Davis Cup and other tournaments.

Holger Rune’s mother Aneke Rune shares insights on the Denmark-born player's recovery process

Holger Rune has been focusing on his recovery, addressing his back pain, and working towards regaining his physical condition and performance levels. He has been open about his condition, sharing updates about his recovery and commitment to returning to competitive tennis.

"I don't want to eat any more painkillers, that doesn't help," Rune had mentioned earlier this month while speaking to Nyheder, a Danish tabloid.

Rune has been through several ups and downs of late and his mother, Aneke Rune, too shared insights into his recovery process, as she stated:

"Now Lars has corrected the serve movement, and it fits well, but we clearly cannot reduce the inflammation with ibuprofen. And it has to go, because it is unbearable for Holger to play with pain."

Holger Rune has done really well this season despite his back injury, boasting a 37-16 win-loss record in competitive matches this year. Additionally, he clinched the ATP 250 title in Munich and accumulated over US $3 million prize money.

Before his injury, Rune had reached the prestigious position of World No. 4 in the ATP rankings, reflecting his exceptional talent and immense potential on the tennis court. As he returns to the competitive field and prepares for the upcoming Asia swing, beginning with the China Open, Rune will be focused on his training and recovery.