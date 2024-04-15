Luca Nardi suffered a nasty fall at the 2024 Tiriac Open on Monday in Bucharest, injuring his ankle in his opener against Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Nardi lost the first set 6-3 against the Brazilian but fought his way back into the contest by taking the second 7-6(5). With all to play for in the decider, the Italian started strong, going 4-2 up, thanks to an early break.

At 5-3, Nardi had five match point opportunities, only for Seyboth Wild to save all of them. During the game, Nardi also lost his footing on the clay, causing him to fall on the ground and hold up his ankle in pain.

While the chair umpire quickly rushed over to help him and contact the medical team, Thiago Seyboth Wild was more helpful, fetching Nardi one of the chairs from the player area so that he didn't have to stand up on his injured feet.

The moment of heartwarming sportsmanship was much appreciated by the crowd at the ATP 250 event, who responded with a loud round of cheers for the Brazilian. Here's the video:

Eventually, Nardi returned to continue, but the injury hampered his movement enough to deny him the win. Seyboth Wild eventually prevailed 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) in a little over three hours.

Thiago Seyboth Wild likely to take on Mariano Navone in the second round after Luca Nardi win at Tiriac Open

Following his win over Luca Nardi, Thiago Seyboth Wild will likely take on Mariano Navone in the second round of the 2024 Tiriac Open. Navonne, the fifth seed, is taking on Luciano Darderi in his opener.

A potential meeting with top seed Francisco Cerundolo awaits the Brazilian in the quarterfinals, while third seed Sebastian Korda is the expected opponent in the semifinals. Meanwhile, second seed Tallon Griekspoor and fourth seed Alejandro Tabilo are the favorites to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw.

The Tiriac Open is returning to the ATP calendar for the first time since 2016, where Francisco Verdasco was the champion. Previous winners at the tournament include the likes of David Ferrer, Thomas Muster, Gilles Simon and Grigor Dimitrov.

The inaugural edition, held in 1993, was won by former Wimbledon champion and Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic.