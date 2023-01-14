Watch: How Elina Svitolina spends her day in training ft. husband Gael Monfils and daughter Skai

Former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina recently shared a video of how she spends a typical day in training. The Ukrainian, who has not played any competitive tennis in over 10 months, is working towards her comeback and can be seen preparing herself for the same.

Svitolina, like most people, begins her day with coffee, followed by a nutritious breakfast. She then spends some time with her daughter Skai and husband Gael Monfils, both of whom also feature in the video.

The 28-year-old then drives to the training center with Monfils, where she spends a few hours practicing. Unsurprisingly, her husband is her hitting partner during these sessions.

The husband-wife duo then head to the supermarket to shop for groceries and food. In the video, Svitolina also bought a treat for herself in the form of Reese's white peanut butter cup.

She came home to discover that their pet dog had chewed through her shoes. She put on another pair before heading off to the gym. Svitolina does a significant amount of cardio during her day, accompanied by some free-hand exercises and stretches.

"I will try to be ready for the summer, but I try not to rush things" - Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina last featured at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Elina Svitolina has not played any tennis since losing to Heather Watson in the second round of the Miami Open in March 2022. She took a backseat from tennis due to a persistent back injury and the "unbearable pain" caused by the invasion of her country, Ukraine, by Russia. The 28-year-old has raised money for her country on multiple occasions. In October, Svitolina and Monfils also welcomed their first child, Skai.

Svitolina is aiming to return during the summer this year, as she revealed in a recent conversation with The New York Times.

However, the Ukrainian stressed that she will not rush herself, given that she needs to ensure that her body is in the best possible shape after a lengthy hiatus and a pregnancy.

"I will try to be ready for the summer, but I try not to rush things. Because I know I need to be very strong to be back on tour, because right now tennis is very physical," Elina Svitolina said.

"All your muscle groups need to be ready and after not playing for over seven months and not doing so much after pregnancy, of course, your body is different now. And I have to really break everything down into small pieces to put together the full strength of my body, which I will need if I want to get back to the top," she added.

