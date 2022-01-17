Watch: Hubert Hurkacz's potential shot of the tournament during 1R win over Egor Gerasimov and apology to a ball kid 

Hubert Hurkacz struck a jaw-dropping volley during his first-round match against Egor Gerasimov on Monday. The shot, which helped Hurkacz earn the decisive break in the fourth set, is already being hailed as one of the contenders for the shot of the tournament.

The Pole eventually outlasted a spirited Gerasimov 6-2, 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 6-3 to make his way into the second round. Hurkacz will next face Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter after his win, posting a clip of the rally where he struck the sumptuous volley.

The 2021 Miami champion made great use of his long levers to open up the court against Gerasimov during the rally. After pushing the Belarusian beyond the tramlines, Hurkacz went into the forecourt to close the point. But he was nearly left flat-footed after Gerasimov sent a crisp low-lying pass.

The Pole used all of his 6'5" tall frame to reach the shot before managing to get his volley back in play and well beyond Gerasimov's reach. The crowd broke into applause after the shot and the Pole's coach, Craig Boynton, who is usually extremely reserved, also joined in.

Hurkacz's volley winner eventually helped him break Gerasimov for a 5-3 lead in the fourth set. Having already clinched the opening two sets, the Pole served out the set for victory and confirmed his place in the last 64.

During the opening stages of the fourth set, Hubert Hurkacz sent a blistering first serve down Egor Gerasimov's way, which ended up being an ace. However, the ball ended up striking a ball kid square in her chest.

Hurkacz immediately apologized to the ballgirl, asking her if she was "okay." The crowd applauded the Pole's gesture.

Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK



Hubert Hurkacz apologises after accidentally hitting a ball kid with a powerful serve



#AusOpen "One of the nicer guys on the Tour"Hubert Hurkacz apologises after accidentally hitting a ball kid with a powerful serve "One of the nicer guys on the Tour"Hubert Hurkacz apologises after accidentally hitting a ball kid with a powerful serve 💥😬#AusOpen https://t.co/GNmQxQcAlq

Hubert Hurkacz is aiming to improve on his dismal Australian Open record

Hubert Hurkacz has never progressed beyond the second round of the Australian Open in three previous attempts. He fell in the opening round in 2019 and 2021 while exiting in the second round in 2020.

It is surprising that the Pole, who thrives on faster surfaces, has not found much success at the Melbourne Slam. He will be keen to make amends to that record this year, given the immense improvement he showed in 2021. He made the semifinals of a Slam for the first time in his career at the Wimbledon Championship while also clinching his maiden Masters 1000 title.

