WATCH: Iga Swiatek accidentally skips over Serena Williams, picks Maria Sharapova's mentality & more for her 'perfect' player

Iga Swiatek recently participated in a popular trend of building a perfect tennis player by attributing a tennis skill to a player. The user has to select which of the tennis skills they would want in their perfect player from the option presented. The tennis skills are serve, forehand, backhand, mentality, touch, and speed.

Swiatek initially got Serena Williams, which left her awestruck as she could not decide which of her skills to use. The Pole joked that she wanted to put Williams down for 'everything', before agreeing upon the American's 'serve'. Before Swiatek had a chance to lock in her selection, the player changed to Daniil Medvedev.

Confused by what was happening, she sought help and proceeded to create her perfect player. The World No. 1 put Elena Rybakina for 'serve', Coco Gauff for 'backhand', Carlos Alcaraz for 'touch', Maria Sharapova for 'mentality', and Rafael Nadal for 'speed'.

Trending

However, she was surprised to see herself appear before deciding to go with her 'forehand'. The Pole was happy with her choices and said:

"It all makes sense so I am happy with my choices."

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek on what she likes the best about tennis

Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2023

Iga Swiatek spoke at the media day at Wimbledon 2024 and talked about the aspects of tennis that she liked the most. The World No. 1 joked that she was winning many titles which was one of the best aspects of tennis.

Swiatek then said that tennis had opened many career horizons for her, adding that getting the satisfaction of improving something that was not working before was also the best part of the sport.

"What I like about tennis, I mean I'm winning a lot so I like that. I don't know tennis gives me this kind of life that I can live, I can basically do anything after my career probably now and it's all because of tennis and I'm always going to be grateful for that. Also, just getting the satisfaction after really making progress in some things that weren't really working before," Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek is currently at SW19 for Wimbledon 2024. The World No. 1 will take on the 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round. The Pole has been handed a difficult draw for the tournament, which includes a potential fourth-round meeting with Jelena Ostapenko.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas