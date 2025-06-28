WATCH: Iga Swiatek breaks down in tears at Bad Homburg after heartbreaking final defeat to Jessica Pegula sends her title-less to Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek came into the 2025 Bad Homburg Open hoping to finally end her long-standing title drought, but those hopes were dashed by Jessica Pegula in the final on Saturday, June 28. The emotional toll of the loss was too much for the Pole, who couldn’t hold back her tears after the match.

Swiatek had been chasing her first title since the 2024 French Open, and the Bad Homburg Open was her last shot at one before Wimbledon, which runs from June 30 to July 13. She looked in solid form early on, with strong wins over Victoria Azarenka, Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Jasmine Paolini. However, in the final, Pegula was simply too much for her to handle.

The American took down the former World No. 1 6-4, 7-5 to win the WTA 500 title, securing her second career title on grass after triumphing in Berlin last year. With this win, she also became the first WTA player this season to capture titles on all three surfaces–hard (Austin), clay (Charleston), and now grass.

Jessica Pegula’s victory left Iga Swiatek visibly emotional, as the Pole sat on her bench trying to process the loss. Overwhelmed, she couldn’t hold back her tears and was seen using a towel to cover her face, trying to hide her emotions as much as possible.

