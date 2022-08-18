Watch: Iga Swiatek calls Rafael Nadal the GOAT, Emma Raducanu compliments Andrey Rublev, Auger-Aliassime thanks Serena Williams and more

A number of tennis stars paid rich compliments to some of their peers, including Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, in a recent video shared on social media by the official account of the Cincinnati Open.

Players including Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Tommy Paul, among others, were asked to compliment any one player on the tour and also provide their rationale behind the praise.

Unsurprisingly, Swiatek, a well-known fan of Nadal, heaped praise on the Spaniard, calling him the GOAT (Greatest of all time).

"My compliment is for Rafa because he's just the GOAT," Swiatek said.

When it was Auger-Aliassime's turn, he picked the younger Williams sister and expressed his gratitude to the American for inspiring countless people, including himself.

"My compliment to Serena Williams would be just thanking her for everything she's done in tennis - the icon she is and how she's inspired myself and many others," Auger-Aliassime said.

Paul picked compatriot Coco Gauff, albeit for a hilarious reason - her on-court fashion style.

"My compliment is for Coco cuz I always love the New Balance fit she's got on," Tommy Paul said.

Raducanu complimented Andrey Rublev's ball-striking ability, recalling how the Russian's raw power once enamored her during a practice session.

"One person that comes to mind, practicing next to Andrey Rublev and just seeing how hard he hits the ball," Emma Raducanu said. "I was watching him practice - like stopping my practice to watch his practice then like trying to hit my forehand fast too. It sort of helped, I was hitting it bigger but like not Rublev big you know (laughs)."

Carlos Alcaraz picked Paula Badosa and praised his compatriot's game and energy.

"My compliment is for Paula Badosa," Carlos Alcaraz said. "I mean she plays really, really well on court and so her energy (is a) lot on court."

Garbine Muguruza picked Gael Monfils and said that the Frenchman has the uncanny ability to make her smile even in tough moments.

"So my compliment is to Gael Monfils because he always finds a way to make me smile even if I'm upset on court," Muguruza said. "So he has that talent."

Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova hilariously praised Paul for his collection of shades.

"My compliment to Tommy Paul is that he always has the best sunglasses," Anisimova said.

Simona Halep revealed that she shares a good friendship with Karen Khachanov.

"Karen Khachanov - he is super friendly to me and we always talk when we see each other, and its nice to share these emotions with the players on tour," Halep said.

Lastly, Leylah Fernandez complimented Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe for their "positive vibe."

"Jack Sock - he's just so amazing to be around with, he's such a positive vibe," Leylah Fernandez said. "Same with Frances Tiafoe, like there's nothing negative that I can say about any of them."

Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams make early exits at 2022 Cincinnati Open

Rafael Nadal bids goodbye to the crowd after losing to Borna Coric.

Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams both faced defeat in their first match at the 2022 Cincinnati Open. While Emma Raducanu handed Williams a 6-4, 6-0 beating, Nadal was edged 7-6(9), 4-6, 6-3 by Borna Coric.

Both players will next feature in the US Open, which for Williams will be the final tournament of her career.

