WATCH: Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz hit the practice courts in tandem ahead of their Wimbledon 2024 campaigns

Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz recently hit the practice courts together ahead of their 2024 Wimbledon Championships campaign. Alcaraz last year won the grasscourt Grand Slam, while Swiatek made it to the quarterfinals.

This season has been exceptional for both Swiatek and Alcaraz. The Pole has won titles at the 2024 Qatar Open, the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Madrid Open, Italian Open, and the French Open. On the other hand, Alcaraz secured titles at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters and the French Open.

Both Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz won the clay court Grand Slam before heading to Wimbledon. The Spaniard had defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in the final to win the title at Roland Garros. With this win he became the youngest male player to win Grand Slam titles on three different surfaces.

Meanwhile, Swiatek triumphed over Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1, to secure her third consecutive French Open title and fifth Grand Slam title overall.

Iga Swiatek will enter Wimbledon directly after winning at French Open, without playing any grass court tournament, whereas Carlos Alcaraz participated in the 2024 Queens Club Championships to prepare for the grasscourt Major. The Spaniard was the defending champion at the ATP 500 tournament but fell to Jack Draper 6-7(3), 3-6 in the second round. This loss ended his impressive 13-match winning streak on grass.

Recently, the official social media account of Wimbledon shared a video where both Swiatek and Alcaraz could be seen practicing in tandem ahead of their campaign at the grasscourt Major.

A look into Iga Swiatek & Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon 2023 campaigns

Iga Swiatek (L) and Carlos Alcaraz (R)

Last year, Iga Swiatek had a quarterfinals run at the Wimbledon Championships. She was the top seed and kicked off her campaign with a dominant victory over Zhu Lin, winning 6-1, 6-3 in the first round and then defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 in the second.

The World No.1 then went on to overcome 30th seed Petra Martic 6-2, 7-5 and 14th seed Belinda Bencic 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3 in the third and fourth round, respectively. However, Swiatek's campaign came to an end in the quarterfinals when she was defeated by Elina Svitolina in a hard-fought match, with a final score of 5-7, 7-6(5), 2-6.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz, like Swiatek, was also the top seed at Wimbledon. He started his campaign with a remarkable victory over Jeremy Chardy, winning 6-0, 6-0, 7-5 in the first round and then triumphed over Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-3 in the second round.

The Spaniard then defeated 25th seed Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5, and Matteo Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the third and fourth rounds respectively. At the quarterfinals, Alcaraz overcame sixth seed Holger Rune 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 and third seed Daniil Medvedev 6-, 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals to secure his place in the final.

At the championship match, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to claim his first Wimbledon title and his second Grand Slam title overall.