Watch: Iga Swiatek celebrates 21st birthday at the French Open with tournament director Amelie Mauresmo

WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek celebrated her 21st birthday at the French Open with tournament director Amelie Mauresmo.

The Twitter handle for Roland Garros posted a video in which Swiatek can be seen cutting her birthday cake alongside the two-time Grand Slam champion and the head of the French Tennis Federation, Gilles Moretton.

Swiatek turned 21 on Tuesday, a day after sealing her place in the quarterfinals of the French Open. She fought back from a set down to beat Zheng Qinwen to extend her winning streak to 32 matches.

The IGA streak continues @iga_swiatek 's 32 straight wins now equal @Justine_Henin as the joint third-longest win streak since 2000 🗒 The IGA streak continues 💪🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek's 32 straight wins now equal 🇧🇪 @Justine_Henin as the joint third-longest win streak since 2000 🗒 https://t.co/l5smX5YpUz

The set that Zheng Qinwen won was the first that Swiatek has dropped since her match against Liudmila Samsonova at the Stuttgart Open in April.

The Pole was asked during her post-match press conference about her thought process after losing the opening set to the Chinese teenager. She replied by saying that finding solutions was difficult because she didn't know what she was doing wrong.

"It wasn't easy to find solutions and to find other tactics and to do something differently, because I wasn't sure what I was doing wrong," Swiatek said. "Yeah, basically I just -- because in first set I get like many technical stuff that I wanted to change, like staying lower in my legs and sometimes not pushing the ball but swinging it like I was doing, like I would do normally. She was playing really fast balls, and it wasn't easy to loosen up, because I felt like I needed to be -- I felt a little bit tense."

Swiatek said that she wanted to focus more and interact less with her box in the second set. She also revealed that she was "singing songs," which helped her relax.

"So, yeah, in second set I just kind of wanted to focus more and not really talk to the box maybe that much. And honestly, I speeded up a little bit my forehand. Maybe that was the solution," she said. "But I felt like my mind is a little bit more clear. I was sometimes just -- I was kind of singing songs, and I realized in first set when I was really focusing on that technical stuff it didn't really work because I got more and more tense when I couldn't do that and why I couldn't really prepare to the shot the best way."

Iga Swiatek faces Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the French Open

Iga Swiatek will square off against 11th seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the French Open on Wednesday. The duo previously locked horns in the semifinals of the Miami Open, with the Pole winning 6-2, 7-5. The winner of the match will set up a semi-final clash with either Daria Kasatkina or Veronika Kudermetova.

