Watch: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and other WTA Finals stars work the 'purple carpet' during draw ceremony

In a video released by the WTA, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and other WTA Finals stars can be seen flaunting their outfits on the purple carpet during the draw ceremony of the WTA Finals on Friday.

The Top 8 WTA singles and doubles stars swapped their tennis clothes for fashionable dresses to attend the ceremony in Fort Worth, Texas. They were spotted in dazzling attire, striking a variety of poses.

wta @WTA



Your #WTAFinals elite eight

wta @WTA



The world's top eight players ahead of the #WTAFinals Official Draw Ceremony presented by @breakthelove_hq Working the Purple Carpet in Fort Worth

Coco Gauff, Daria Kasatkina and Bethanie Mattek-Sands were also seen doing a 'fit check' while giving some inside scoop about their dress for the evening.

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff placed in same group following WTA Finals draw

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek were the finalists at the 2022 French Open.

The top eight female players from the 2022 season will compete in the WTA Finals. The 51st edition of the tournament will start on Monday, October 31 in Fort Worth, Texas. The top 8 WTA players this season are Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina.

Players will be divided into two groups of four each, with the top two from each group qualifying for the semifinals of the competition. The draw ceremony took place on Friday night, where singles and doubles players got to know their opponents for the group stage.

wta @WTA



The singles groups are SET in Fort Worth

The 21-year-old Iga Swiatek and 18-year-old Coco Gauff are the youngest players in this year's WTA Finals. They both landed in the Tracy Austin Group, which will lead to a face-off early in the round-robin phase.

The World No. 1 is a strong contender and favorite to take home the title. She has bagged eight other titles this season, including two Grand Slams - the French Open and the US Open.

Gauff had a pretty good season herself and is set to make her WTA Finals debut in both singles and doubles. She is the youngest player to qualify for the event since Maria Sharapova in 2005 and is capable of putting on a strong fight for the title.

Pegula and Gauff are the first pair of women to enter both singles and doubles at the WTA Finals since Serena Williams and Venus Williams in 2009.

“I’ve never been to Fort Worth before. I’ve only been to Dallas and Austin, so this is my first time. And I’m super excited. I don’t know what I’m going to do, but for sure I’m going to get some nice food over here in Texas — some nice country food. And I got some cowboy boots,” Gauff said, according to Paper City magazine.

