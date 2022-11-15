Watch: Iga Swiatek expertly sabers champagne during off-court holiday

Since the WTA Finals semi-final loss, Iga Swiatek has taken time off before starting next season. The US and French Open winner is currently vacationing in the Caribbean and will play in the LUX Tennis Star Event at the Belmond Hotel property called Cap Juluca.

A video has appeared on social media where Swiatek was seen opening a champagne bottle with a sword at the resort where she is currently on vacation. It is as below:

The caption on the video read:

"When the #1 WTA player in the world is playing an exhibition at your resort preceded by sabering champagne, you change all your plans and go."

The exhibition match will be a unique opportunity for local tennis players to learn at a world-class program with an exclusive tennis clinic and play with Swiatek on Cap Juluca's tennis courts.

Swiatek recently ended her season as the World No.1, despite not managing to win the WTA Finals tournament. However, the Pole can definitely be proud of what has been an amazing year of achievement.

A look at Iga Swiatek's 2022 season

Iga Swiatek demonstrated complete dominance in 2022 season

Iga Swiatek amassed a 67-9 record, winning 15 games against players in the Top 10, winning eight titles. The last player to achieve such remarkable stats on the WTA tour was Serena Williams.

On January 3, 2022, the 2022 WTA Tour kicked underway, marking the beginning of the 2022 season. She began the year with a World No. 9 ranking and rose to the summit, becoming the 28th singles player to achieve this feat.

The season also saw the longest winning streak of the 21st century. Swiatek equaled Martina Hingis' for the longest winning run since 1997 with a 37-match undefeated streak that kept her record unblemished for 135 days. The World No. 1 equalled the joint-longest winning run on the tour since 1990.

Since 2016, Swiatek has been the first player to have won multiple Grand Slam titles in a single season. Among the currently active players, she and Angelique Kerber are tied for third place; only Naomi Osaka (4) and Venus Williams (7) have more.

The Polish ace finished the year with 11,085 ranking points, the second-highest ever and the most since Serena Williams' 13,615 points in 2013. The 21-year-old won two major titles in Paris for the first time since Maria Sharapova in 2006, being the youngest player to do so.

The Polish star will take part in the World Tennis League, which will take place in December at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas 714 votes