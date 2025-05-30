WATCH: Iga Swiatek fails miserably trying to keep a straight face as she 'lies' about Jelena Ostapenko vs Elena Rybakina for French Open opponent

Iga Swiatek failed to conceal her 'lie' when asked if she had an opponent she would prefer to face in her upcoming clash at the French Open. The Pole sailed past Jaqueline Cristian on Friday, May 30, to reach the fourth round.

Elena Rybakina or Jelena Ostapenko will meet the 23-year-old in the next round, with both having dominated Swiatek in the past. Ostapenko, in particular, has been a tough nut to crack for Swiatek, who has gone winless in six meetings, while her head-to-head with Rybakina is 4-4.

In the post-match press conference, when asked about her preferred opponent in the next match, she denied having any. However, it quickly proved to be a lie, as the former World No. 1 was leaning towards avoiding Ostapenko, who had beat the Pole in Doha and Stuttgart.

"Am I a good liar? Let's see it doesn't matter. Oh my god *chuckles* I don't have- I couldn't play poker," she said.

Watch the clip here:

Swiatek won't have to face Ostapenko, though, as Rybakina took out the 2017 champion 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second week.

Iga Swiatek's glorious record at the French Open

Iga Swiatek at the Roland Garros 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek is looking to become the first woman in 102 years, since Suzanne Lenglen, to win a four-peat at the French Open, and the first in the Open Era.

After her win against Cristian on Friday, she joined seven-time winner Chris Evert (38) to record the most match wins at the claycourt Major after 40 matches.

“I’m just happy that I was super solid in the last game and didn’t give any free points. ... It was a great match, and I think pretty entertaining. We both played nice; I’m happy I’m through and happy with the performance,” Swiatek said after the match.

All eyes will be on Swiatek as she prepares to take on Elena Rybakina in a blockbuster last-16 clash on Sunday.

