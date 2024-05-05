WATCH: Iga Swiatek falls to ground and breaks down in tears after surviving three-set thriller against Aryna Sabalenka to win Madrid Open 2024

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek couldn't contain her emotions after winning her first title at the Madrid Open 2024 this week.

Swiatek silenced her critics by defeating the likes of Sorana Cirstea, Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka to lift the title at the Madrid Open. She outclassed the defending Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set match in the finals, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7).

The Pole has now completed the clay-court box set with Madrid being the only significant clay-court event she had failed to win on the women's tour. She burst into tears of joy on the court and hit the deck in disbelief after getting the job done in the finals.

Swiatek's emotions and title-winning moment at the 2024 Madrid Open can be seen below:

The 22-year-old has now won every WTA 1000 event, except for the Dubai Tennis Championships, Cincinnati Open and the Canada Open, at least once on the WTA tour. Her recent win in Madrid marked the 20th title victory of her career and her third this year on the main tour.

Swiatek also became the youngest player to win 20 titles at the age of 22, since Caroline Wozniacki in 2012. She was forced to dig deep by the second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who had three golden opportunities to close the match during their three-hour battle in Madrid. However, the Pole held her nerve when it mattered the most and recorded a famous win at the Caja Majica in San Fermin.

Swiatek reflected on their absorbing contest in Madrid and congratulated Sabalenka for her incredible effort in the last two weeks.

“Who is going to say that women’s tennis is boring now?” Iga Swiatek said during her post-match interview. “Congrats as well to Aryna because we both had an amazing effort today.”

Despite the loss in the finals, Sabalenka put up a remarkable performance at the 2024 Madrid Open. She defeated in-form players such as Danielle Collins, Mirra Andreeva and Elena Rybakina en route to the finals.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are included in the entry list of the Italian Open 2024

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Twelve

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are included in the entry list of the 2024 Italian Open, set to kick off next week in Rome.

Swiatek will make her fifth appearance at the event and is a two-time champion at the Italian Open. She captured the title in 2021 by defeating Karolina Pliskova and in 2022 by outsmarting Ons Jabeur in the finals.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, will make her sixth appearance at the Italian Open. She has a decent record at the event, chalking up four wins from nine matches, including a semifinal appearance in 2022.

Swiatek and Sabalenka are expected to be the top two seeds at the 2024 Italian Open. The WTA 1000 event begins on May 6.